Saints assistant GM Jeff Ireland scouting Sam Howell at UNC pro day

By John Sigler
1 day ago
 1 day ago
That’s interesting: the New Orleans Saints sent one of their top decision-makers to the UNC Tar Heels pro day on Monday, per Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy, who listed Jeff Ireland among the multiple NFL executives in attendance to watch North Carolina quarterback prospect Sam Howell work out and execute his throwing session.

Ireland wears several different hats for the Saints — his official job title on the team’s website identifies him as their vice president/assistant general manger and director of college personnel. But his priority this time of the year is putting the finishing touches on several hundred scouting reports ahead of the 2022 NFL draft, and Howell could be an intriguing prospect. Saints quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Ronald Curry, a legendary former UNC passer himself, visited his alma mater on March 25 and caught up with Howell and Tar Heels head coach Mack Brown.

Howell has been cast as a plucky game manager with upside, similar to other young quarterbacks around the league like Mac Jones and Baker Mayfield. Initially seen as someone who could be the first passer drafted in 2022, his performance nosedived in 2021 after the Tar Heels offense sent multiple starters to the NFL without many backups ready to replace them. Now he’s likely to be picked near the turnaround at the start of round two; territory shared by Lamar Jackson (No. 32 pick in 2018), Andy Dalton (No. 35 pick in 2011), and Derek Carr (No. 36 pick in 2014). Obviously there’s a wide range of possible outcomes there.

Drafting a quarterback is still very possible for the Saints. They only signed Jameis Winston to a two-year contract, meaning they’re on the lookout for a long-term answer under center. Ireland and other Saints shot-callers like head coach Dennis Allen have run the pro day circuit in recent weeks, scouting other top prospects like Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett, and Desmond Ridder. If a quarterback they like is available when they’re on the clock (whether that’s at No. 18, 49, or some other slot in the draft order) we shouldn’t be shocked if they pick that player.

Four-star UNC football recruiting target sets visit date

The UNC football program's 2023 recruiting board is starting to take shape as the Tar Heels continue on with Spring practice. After turning in an impressive top 10 class in 2022, Mack Brown and the staff are looking to build on that with future classes. In the 2023 cycle, UNC has just one player committed but do have their eyes on plenty of targets. Among those targets is four-star defensive lineman Joel Starlings, a Richmond native that has a total of 17 offers in his recruitment including one from the Tar Heels. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound recruit is an intriguing prospect that the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Projected lottery pick Keegan Murray to enter 2022 NBA draft

Keegan Murray told Jonathan Givony of ESPN that he will declare for the 2022 NBA draft, forgoing his remaining collegiate eligibility. Murray, who was named a consensus first-team All-American, averaged 23.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals on 39.8% shooting from 3-point range. He was the top scorer in the country (822) and led Iowa to the Big Ten title, earning MVP honors.
NBA
Clemson's Monte Lee earns five hundredth career victory

Clemson baseball head coach Monte Lee reached a personal milestone on Tuesday, securing his 500th career victory as a head coach after defeating Winthrop 9-3. In his 14th season as a head coach, Lee has spent the last seven years at Clemson after leaving the College of Charleston in 2015. With Tuesday night's victory, Lee now holds a 214-120 record in his seven seasons with the Tigers. In his career, he is 500-265. Lee led the Tigers to an NCAA Tournament appearance in his first four seasons at Clemson but has failed to reach it in the last two. However, this year's Clemson team could end the two-year skid, as the Tigers hold a 17-7 record on the year as they look to reach the NCAA tournament for the fifth time under Lee.
CLEMSON, SC
