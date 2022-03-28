ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Hard Knocks to feature former Saints assistants Dan Campbell, Aaron Glenn

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oYIuu_0es3bEXQ00

This is cool: the upcoming season of Hard Knocks on HBO will focus on the upstart Detroit Lions, a feisty squad led by a couple of former New Orleans Saints assistant coaches. Lions head coach Dan Campbell previously coached tight ends in New Orleans, and he brought former Saints defensive backs coach Aaron Glenn with him to work as Detroit’s defensive coordinator. Both men are known as charismatic figures around the NFL, and they figure to get plenty of screen time in front of HBO’s cameras.

There are also a few former Saints players on the Lions roster who could stand out. Linebacker Alex Anzalone, a 2017 draft pick by New Orleans, followed Campbell and Glenn to Detroit and logged a career-high 828 defensive snaps after an injury-plagued start to his career. He recently re-signed with the Lions for the 2022 season, and will be joined by tight end Garrett Griffin, who Detroit picked up early in free agency. Griffin was coached up by Campbell in New Orleans.

Additionally, the Lions brought in ex-Saints kicker Aldrick Rosas, who connected on 1 of 4 field goal tries with New Orleans (successfully kicking all 13 of his extra point attempts) before he was released last season. Rosas sent his lone field goal cleanly through the uprights for Detroit from 43 yards out and made his only extra-point try in 2021, so he’ll be in the mix with other Lions kickers Riley Patterson (13-of-14 on field goals, 16-for-16 on extra points last year) and Austin Seibert (10-of-12 on field goals and 5-for-5 on extra points). So that’s shaping up for a training camp kicker competition.

HBO will begin to air the new season of Hard Knocks on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Weekly hour-long episodes will continue through the season finale on Sept. 6, following the Lions’ path through training camp, preseason exhibition games, and the daunting task of final roster cuts before the NFL regular season kicks off.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former NFL Wide Receiver Wants To Return To The League

A former wide receiver who last played in the National Football League in 2019 is hoping to return to the league this year. De’Anthony Thomas, who opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic, played for the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League in 2021. However,...
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

New favorite emerges to be selected by Detroit Lions with No. 2 pick

The 2022 NFL Draft will be here before we know it, and as it stands, our Detroit Lions hold the No. 2 overall pick. Prior to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, the consensus was that the Lions would end up landing Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick as the Jacksonville Jaguars would probably select an offensive tackle with the No. 1 pick.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#American Football#Hardknocks#Lions#Hbo
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
The Spun

There’s 1 Team Still Getting Mentioned For Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in the National Football League since 2016, but the free agent quarterback is interested in a comeback. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has been working out with various NFL wide receivers this offseason, hoping to land a contract with a team. According to Kaepernick’s...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
abc27 News

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back sought in fatal stabbing

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of former Pittsburgh Steeler running back Eric Wilkerson on charges stemming from a fatal stabbing. The 55-year-old was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued in an apartment on Wednesday. Wilkerson […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Chiefs sign former Tom Brady weapon to bolster run game

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking for more ways to upgrade their offense after trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. The money they saved gives them lots of options. After signing Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a three-year deal, they are snagging one of Tom Brady’s weapons away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs are signing running back Ronald Jones to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million.
NFL
The Spun

In Photos: Troy Aikman’s Dating History Over The Years

Troy Aikman made major sports media headlines this week. The former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback turned broadcaster is reportedly leaving FOX. Aikman, a Hall of Famer, is reportedly leaving his longtime network for an opportunity with ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Aikman is reportedly getting close to $100 million from...
NFL
Hutch Post

Super Bowl champ joins Chiefs at runningback

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have signed Ronald Jones to a one-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Saturday, adding some depth behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the running back room. The person spoke to AP on condition of anonymity...
NFL
The Spun

Bobby Wagner Visiting With New Team: Fans React

All-time great linebacker Bobby Wagner is making his rounds as a free-agent this offseason. On Friday, the former Seahawks superstar took an official visit with the Baltimore Ravens organization, per ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler. The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news. “That back end with...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
The Spun

Another “Bombshell” NFL Trade Might Be Coming Soon

The 2022 NFL offseason has been, arguably, the wildest offseason in league history. So far, we’ve seen Tom Brady come out of retirement, Russell Wilson traded to the Broncos, Davante Adams traded to the Raiders, Tyreek Hill traded to the Dolphins, Carson Wentz traded to the Commanders, Deshaun Watson traded to the Browns, Amari Cooper also traded to the Browns…and plenty of other notable moves.
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Sign Veteran Running Back: Fans React

The Chiefs have added another weapon to their high-powered offensive attack. This time, they’ve improved their backfield. Despite losing Tyreek Hill in a trade with the Dolphins, the Chiefs’ offense is still equipped for success this upcoming season. “Smith-Schuster, MVS, Kelce, Hardman and Ronald Jones. Andy Reid is...
NFL
ClutchPoints

2 moves the Steelers still must make to complete their roster in 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had an interesting offseason so far, as the roster is not quite where the franchise wants it just yet. They made a great decision in signing Mitchell Trubisky, creating some competition in the quarterback room. However, the roster isn’t complete yet, which is why we take a gander at two possible moves Pittsburgh should make.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

90K+
Followers
138K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy