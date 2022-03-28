ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

Jackson, NJ teen struck by car, flown to a hospital for injuries

By Jen Ursillo
 1 day ago
JACKSON — A teenage girl suffered head and leg injuries after being struck by a car Sunday night in Jackson. Police responded to the scene at the intersection of South Hope Chapel Road...

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

