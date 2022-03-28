ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

State College police seek assistance to identify person allegedly involved with counterfeit money incident

By Olivia Estright
Digital Collegian
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, State College police requested the public's assistance for an investigation into the use of counterfeit money. At approximately 7:30 p.m....

www.collegian.psu.edu

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno police identify alleged kidnapper

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Investigators from the Fresno Police Department have identified the person who allegedly kidnapped a woman on Monday. Fresno police say that Jesus Benitez Jr., 33, was arrested Monday shortly after his vehicle was located in the area of Lane and Winery avenues in Fresno. Investigators say Benitez was taken into custody […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State College, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
State College, PA
WIBX 950

Rome Police Dept. Seeks Public Assistance in Finding Wanted Person of the Week

Rome Police are asking for the public's help in locating their latest Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. According to Rome Captain Kevin James, police are looking for 34-year-old Jesse J. McGinnis of Rome on two Rome City Court Bench Warrants. The first is for Criminal Contempt 1st and the second for Circumvent Interlock - Operating without Device, AUO 2nd, Operating without a License.
ROME, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Counterfeit Money#Rapid Transit Sports#Appalachian Outdoors#Scpd
Atlantic City Press

Atlantic City police arrest 3 in separate incidents involving weapons

ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested three residents and recovered two handguns and hollow-point ammunition in separate incidents this week, the department said Wednesday. First, detectives searched a home in the 100 block of N. South Carolina Avenue. Police arrested Miguel Rivera, 40, of Atlantic City, who they say was the officers' target in the search warrant, and Kishawn Roberts, 58, of Atlantic City.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

State Police Seek Assistance With Found Burial Urn In Mount Pleasant

New York State Police investigators in Northern Westchester are seeking the public’s assistance after a burial urn was found at a state park in the region. On Tuesday, March 15, police said that hikers found the urn (pictured above) on the Stone Bridge Trail in Rockefeller State Park in Mount Pleasant and brought it to state police for further investigation.
MOUNT PLEASANT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox17

South Haven PD seeks man in alleged indecent exposure incident

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man they say is linked to an indecent exposure incident Friday afternoon. The South Haven Police Department says the man targeted an underage girl. We’re told the girl was not physically hurt.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
KPVI Newschannel 6

Police Identify People Involved in Murder/Suicide in Rexburg

We have an update on what police are calling a murder/suicide that took place at the Motel 6 in Rexburg Saturday morning. Police were called to the motel around 5:30 Saturday morning after reports of gunshots coming from one of the rooms. Police could not make contact with the people inside the room where the shooting happened. They were able to evacuate guests from the motel.
REXBURG, ID
WVNS

Child facing terroristic threat charges after threatening shootings at Oak Hill Middle and High Schools

Oak Hill, WV (WVNS) – The Fayette County prosecutors’ office pressed charges against a young person who allegedly made terroristic threats online. According to the prosecutor’s office, a local child posted threats of gun violence at Oak Hill Middle and High Schools on Sunday, March 27, at 3 p.m. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department worked […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
The Independent

Boy, 7, dies after ‘medical emergency’ at school as police probe ‘unexplained’ death

A boy has died following a "medical emergency" at a school in Essex.The death of the year 7 pupil at Shoeburyness High School in Caulfield Road in Southend on Monday is being treated as unexplained, Essex Police said.The force said officers were called to the school just before 1.20pm on Monday, following concerns for the welfare of a student."Officers attended Shoeburyness High School, Caulfield Road, and met with paramedics who were dealing with a medical emergency," a police spokesperson said on Monday."Despite their best efforts, and those of the school staff, we are able to confirm a year 7 boy,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy