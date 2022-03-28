State College police seek assistance to identify person allegedly involved with counterfeit money incident

LEBANON, Pa. — Police in Lebanon County are trying to identify the suspects who passed counterfeit currency at a Walmart. North Lebanon Township police said the suspects went into the store on East Lehman Street on Saturday night and purchased merchandise using counterfeit $20 bills and $50 bills totaling $1,590.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a vehicle that might have been used in a double homicide at Cottage Hill and Azalea Roads on Friday, March 18. Police want to know who was driving the Lexus on that deadly Friday night. Mobile Police officers responded to Cottage […]
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Investigators from the Fresno Police Department have identified the person who allegedly kidnapped a woman on Monday. Fresno police say that Jesus Benitez Jr., 33, was arrested Monday shortly after his vehicle was located in the area of Lane and Winery avenues in Fresno. Investigators say Benitez was taken into custody […]
A Nigerian man created fake online profiles and entertained virtual romances and friendships for years — then he stole their money, federal authorities said. The man admitted that since 2017, he has received more than $360,000 from people online, authorities said. Now, he’s headed to prison. Augustine Amechi,...
Rome Police are asking for the public's help in locating their latest Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. According to Rome Captain Kevin James, police are looking for 34-year-old Jesse J. McGinnis of Rome on two Rome City Court Bench Warrants. The first is for Criminal Contempt 1st and the second for Circumvent Interlock - Operating without Device, AUO 2nd, Operating without a License.
ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested three residents and recovered two handguns and hollow-point ammunition in separate incidents this week, the department said Wednesday. First, detectives searched a home in the 100 block of N. South Carolina Avenue. Police arrested Miguel Rivera, 40, of Atlantic City, who they say was the officers' target in the search warrant, and Kishawn Roberts, 58, of Atlantic City.
A 'police incident' that started Sunday has resulted in a death, according to a release by the Pennsylvania state police. The "incident" started Sunday evening in Cumberland County, and state police informed the public to avoid the 2200 block of Newville Road around 8 p.m., according to Trooper Megan Ammerman.
New York State Police investigators in Northern Westchester are seeking the public’s assistance after a burial urn was found at a state park in the region. On Tuesday, March 15, police said that hikers found the urn (pictured above) on the Stone Bridge Trail in Rockefeller State Park in Mount Pleasant and brought it to state police for further investigation.
BEACON FALLS, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man from Beacon Falls. Benjamin Waxler, 39, left on foot and never returned home. Police said he was last seen at 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. Waxler was reported to be in an altered mental state and is […]
CONCORD, Mass. — Police in Concord are now investigating three incidents in which a person reported being struck by a projectile, believed to be shot from an air-powered pellet gun. All of the incidents happened on Friday. The most recent report happened about 3:10 p.m. A woman told police...
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man they say is linked to an indecent exposure incident Friday afternoon. The South Haven Police Department says the man targeted an underage girl. We’re told the girl was not physically hurt.
We have an update on what police are calling a murder/suicide that took place at the Motel 6 in Rexburg Saturday morning. Police were called to the motel around 5:30 Saturday morning after reports of gunshots coming from one of the rooms. Police could not make contact with the people inside the room where the shooting happened. They were able to evacuate guests from the motel.
PEABODY- The Massachusetts State Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a shooting incident last night in Peabody. At approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, a 26-year-old woman was driving north on Route 1 in Peabody in a Mercedes sedan when a grey Toyota SUV began tailgating her vehicle.
Oak Hill, WV (WVNS) – The Fayette County prosecutors’ office pressed charges against a young person who allegedly made terroristic threats online. According to the prosecutor’s office, a local child posted threats of gun violence at Oak Hill Middle and High Schools on Sunday, March 27, at 3 p.m. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department worked […]
A boy has died following a "medical emergency" at a school in Essex.The death of the year 7 pupil at Shoeburyness High School in Caulfield Road in Southend on Monday is being treated as unexplained, Essex Police said.The force said officers were called to the school just before 1.20pm on Monday, following concerns for the welfare of a student."Officers attended Shoeburyness High School, Caulfield Road, and met with paramedics who were dealing with a medical emergency," a police spokesperson said on Monday."Despite their best efforts, and those of the school staff, we are able to confirm a year 7 boy,...
