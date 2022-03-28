Powerball Climbs to $195 Million for Monday Night’s Drawing
No one matched all six numbers in Saturday's Powerball drawing, and the estimated jackpot has now climbed to $195 million for tomorrow night's drawing....kdhlradio.com
