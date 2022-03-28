Let's F'g go!

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Another Letter Sent About Lia Thomas: NCAA World Reacts

Multiple letters have been sent to the NCAA this year regarding the Lia Thomas situation, with many supporting the Penn swimmer, while others have opposed her right to compete among female swimmers. Thomas, a transgender swimmer, previously competed for the men’s team. However, after transitioning and undergoing hormone therapy, she...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WSYX ABC6

"Guys with Ties" get first hand look at Ohio State football practice

Guys with Ties is a leadership group for third-grade boys under the direction of Beyond The Game and partnered with Kent Hamilton, Michi Thomas and faculty located in each school. Former Akron University assistant football coach Devin Jordan has been a big part of the group and is hoping to...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

As Ohio State football’s young defensive line arrives, Tyler Friday’s veteran voice returns

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s Tyler Friday felt last offseason building to what he expected would be a senior season crescendo. Working on his own over the summer, though, his foot caught in the turf as he was running around a big on a D line drill. He bounced up quickly, not wanting to “cause a scene.” He drove himself home, sat down on his couch and watched some TV.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohio State guard Taylor Mikesell returning for final year of eligibility

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and senior guard Taylor Mikesell have announced the sharpshooter will be returning to Ohio State in the 2022-23 season to use her fifth and final year of eligibility. Mikesell transferred to Ohio State from Oregon in the summer of 2021 and is coming...
OHIO STATE
WTOL-TV

Toledo women excited to host next round of WNIT tournament

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Rockets women's basketball team are the only MAC team still alive in the post season. And after a big win over Marquette in Milwaukee on Thursday, the excitement is building for their next WNIT matchup... in Toledo. Getting to host the next round just...
TOLEDO, OH
NBC Sports

Mock draft: Eagles trade with Steelers, land game-changer

We're officially less than a month away from the 2022 NFL Draft and with free agency (and the insane quarterback carousel) behind us, mock drafts can start to really hone in on team needs rather than just throwing darts. The Eagles have three first-round picks, which unless they're traded will...
NFL
WKRC

Start time for Reds 2022 season opener at Atlanta moved

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The start time for the Cincinnati Reds 2022 regular-season opener at Atlanta on April 7 has been reportedly moved to accommodate a broadcast on ESPN2. The game will now start at 8 p.m. instead of 7:20 p.m. The Reds are starting on the road after the first...
MLB

