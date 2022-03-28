Let's F'g go!

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s Tyler Friday felt last offseason building to what he expected would be a senior season crescendo. Working on his own over the summer, though, his foot caught in the turf as he was running around a big on a D line drill. He bounced up quickly, not wanting to “cause a scene.” He drove himself home, sat down on his couch and watched some TV.

