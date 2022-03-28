ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The Academy Issues Statement On Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock, Diddy Says The Two Have Already Reconciled–Source Says That’s Inaccurate

By bignoah256
Bossip
Bossip
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00B1p3_0es3ZRlN00

After the unexpected slap Will Smith delivered to Chris Rock during last night’s Oscars, the Academy issued a statement on the situation. Plus, Diddy offers an update saying Will and Chris have already made amends—but now a source says Diddy might be confused.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JQwb1_0es3ZRlN00

Source: Lionel Hahn / Getty

The world is still discussing, meme’ing, and digesting last night’s Oscars and it probably will not slow down any time soon.

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock was heard and seen around the world. Not only did Will Smith steal the night by being physical with the comedian, he also got people talking with his powerful acceptance speech. While the night ended with the incredible speech, the Academy still had to address the ordeal that aired live on television.

Of course, the message was the usual “let’s address it and move on” but rumors suggest Will could be asked to give his Oscar back.

On a more positive note, during the Oscars, Diddy promised that Will and Chris what handle everything as a family.

Being a man of his word, Diddy told Page Six , the two made amends, but he didn’t offer more than a confirmation.

“That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that,” Diddy said. “It’s all love. They’re brothers”.

Diddy also shared his thoughts on his InstaStory and seemed to commend Chris for keeping his cool.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk, LLC (@theneighborhoodtalk)

Chris Rock Source Debunks Diddy’s “Made Amends” Story

Unfortunately for Diddy, a Chris Rock source is debunking his claims that Chris and Will “made amends.” TMZ reports that an insider close to Chris says that the two have NOT spoken and any reports otherwise are “absolutely untrue.”

The source told the site that Chris was left “shaken and bewildered” by Will, but he still went to Guy Oseary’s Oscars After Party to “try and have some fun before the night ended.” Prior to that, a post-slap Chris went straight to his dressing room and left the Academy Awards.  He allegedly already had “no intention” of staying for the entire ceremony but surely, the shocking moment helped him double down on leaving out. TMZ’s source also added that Chris “had no idea” that Jada had alopecia and that he “doesn’t have a mean bone in his body.”

So much for that, Sean Combs!  Hopefully Will and Chris both can truly put this behind them privately as the moment with peer pressure may not be the best time.

Comments / 306

Jackie
12h ago

I have never liked will smith. When he came to the hotel where I worked, we were told not to look at him. I do not watch his movies. He proved he has no class last night. I wish Chris Rock would have pressed charges, and had him arrested. You may not lay hands on anyone!! You are a terrible role model, and I hope people all over the world boycott your movies...

Reply(3)
71
Samuel Norton
10h ago

but anyway, it doesn't seem to make much sense to slap someone joking about your wife yet you don't mind her having sex with other people 🤔?

Reply
41
Vt
12h ago

This is really inappropriate behavior! Will Smith needs to learn a lesson. What is he teaching his children that they can go slap anyone they want to? Will smith needs to go to anger management therapy!

Reply(3)
44
Related
The Independent

Jaden Smith responds after Will Smith hits Chris Rock at the Oscars

Jaden Smith has responded on Twitter after his father, Best Actor-winner Will Smith, struck Chris Rock on stage during the Oscars.Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary when he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance.“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” he quipped in an apparent reference to the actor’s shaved head. The Red Table Talk host, who has spoken candidly about her hair loss from alopecia in the past, was seen rolling her eyes at the comment.Will then walked onstage and struck the comedian, yelling “keep my wife’s name out...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg On Will Smith Slap: “We’re Not Going To Take That Oscar From Him”; ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Condemn Violence

Click here to read the full article. The Oscar Slap was Topic #1 on ABC’s The View today, with moderator – and former Oscar host – Whoopi Goldberg saying Will Smith “overreacted,” Joy Behar commenting that “comedians are in danger everywhere,” Ana Navarro decrying “men behaving badly” and Sunny Hostin describing Smith’s “toxic masculinity” as “not a show of love [but] a show of violence.” “I think it was a lot of stuff probably built up,” Goldberg said, noting that Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have been the butt of jokes for various reasons for years, including previous jabs from Chris...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Guy Oseary
Person
Sean Combs
Person
Chris Rock
Page Six

Nicole Kidman’s ‘reaction’ to Will Smith, Chris Rock happened hours before Oscars slap

Sorry to disappoint meme fans. Nicole Kidman went viral on social media on Sunday for a photo of what appeared to be her “reacting” to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. But as it turns out, the pic was snapped before the Oscars 2022 even began broadcasting. The Best Actress nominee, 54, was photographed sitting in her Armani Privé gown with her jaw dropped and eyes wide open while possibly beginning to emerge from her seat. While many fans assumed that Kidman was reacting to the slap, the photo was taken around 4:30 p.m. PT as guests were still taking their seats — a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

How Jada Pinkett Smith reacted to Chris Rock’s joke about her at the Oscars

The biggest talking point from the Oscars last night (27 March) is Will Smith hitting Chris Rock over a joke the comic made about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance – but how did she react herself?Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary when he made the joke.“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” he quipped in an apparent reference to the actor’s shaved head.The Red Table Talk host, who has spoken candidly about her hair loss from alopecia in the past, was seen rolling her eyes at the comment, clasping her hands together, and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Meme Ing#The Gold Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Whoopi Goldberg Reacts to Will Smith Smacking Chris Rock at Oscars: 'I Get It — He Snapped'

Whoopi Goldberg is reacting to Will Smith's much-talked-about moment from the 2022 Academy Awards. On Monday's episode of The View, Goldberg, 66, expressed her thoughts on the incident, where Smith, 53, slapped presenter Chris Rock after he joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. (Jada, 50, has been embracing a shaved head hairstyle as she lives with alopecia, which leads to bald spots and hair loss.)
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Why Will Smith Wasn’t Ejected From the Oscars After Chris Rock Slap

Click here to read the full article. Will Smith’s slap heard around the world begs the question — what does it take to get kicked out of the Oscars? When last night’s best actor winner assaulted presenter Chris Rock during the Academy Awards on Sunday, television history was made — as was the collective undoing of Hollywood decorum. But why wasn’t Smith ejected from the ceremony for the internationally televised incident? Shock, for starters, numerous sources close to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences told Variety. It’s evident from social media accounts and wide reports from inside the telecast that...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Deion Sanders Has Message for Will Smith and Chris Rock After Oscars Slap

The 2022 Oscars made major headlines when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the live broadcast. It led to a ton of reactions on social media, and one person who had a strong reaction was Pro Football Hall of Famer and Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders. On Twitter Sanders had a message for Smith and Rock after he watched the incident.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Aaron Rogers Reunites Again With Shailene Woodley After Reports They Are Working On Reconciling

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley were spotted enjoying some time playing games at a casino and then attending a wine tasting in California with friends. It looks like things are all good between Aaron Rodgers, 38, and Shailene Woodley, 30, and they’re enjoying quite a bit of time together again. The quarterback and actress, who reportedly split in Feb. after getting engaged, were seen showing off PDA at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez on Friday and then a wine tasting at Demetria Winery in Los Olivos on Saturday, according to TMZ. In a photo reportedly taken during the outing, Aaron can be seen relaxing at a table with people while wearing sunglasses as Shailene sits beside him.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Breaks Down In Tears During Her Concert Dedicated To Taylor Hawkins: Watch

The pop star gave an emotional speech before she dedicated the song ‘Angels Like You’ to the late Foo Fighters drummer. Miley Cyrus was overcome with grief during her Lollapalooza Brazil performance, which she had dedicated to her friend and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically died on Friday (March 25) at the age of 50. The pop star — who was headlining the music festival alongside the Foo Fighters this weekend — broke down in tears on stage the following day and devoted the song “Angels Like You” to Taylor.
MUSIC
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy