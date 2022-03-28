The Academy Issues Statement On Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock, Diddy Says The Two Have Already Reconciled–Source Says That’s Inaccurate

After the unexpected slap Will Smith delivered to Chris Rock during last night’s Oscars, the Academy issued a statement on the situation. Plus, Diddy offers an update saying Will and Chris have already made amends—but now a source says Diddy might be confused.

The world is still discussing, meme’ing, and digesting last night’s Oscars and it probably will not slow down any time soon.

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock was heard and seen around the world. Not only did Will Smith steal the night by being physical with the comedian, he also got people talking with his powerful acceptance speech. While the night ended with the incredible speech, the Academy still had to address the ordeal that aired live on television.

Of course, the message was the usual “let’s address it and move on” but rumors suggest Will could be asked to give his Oscar back.

On a more positive note, during the Oscars, Diddy promised that Will and Chris what handle everything as a family.

Being a man of his word, Diddy told Page Six , the two made amends, but he didn’t offer more than a confirmation.

“That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that,” Diddy said. “It’s all love. They’re brothers”.

Diddy also shared his thoughts on his InstaStory and seemed to commend Chris for keeping his cool.

Chris Rock Source Debunks Diddy’s “Made Amends” Story

Unfortunately for Diddy, a Chris Rock source is debunking his claims that Chris and Will “made amends.” TMZ reports that an insider close to Chris says that the two have NOT spoken and any reports otherwise are “absolutely untrue.”

The source told the site that Chris was left “shaken and bewildered” by Will, but he still went to Guy Oseary’s Oscars After Party to “try and have some fun before the night ended.” Prior to that, a post-slap Chris went straight to his dressing room and left the Academy Awards. He allegedly already had “no intention” of staying for the entire ceremony but surely, the shocking moment helped him double down on leaving out. TMZ’s source also added that Chris “had no idea” that Jada had alopecia and that he “doesn’t have a mean bone in his body.”

So much for that, Sean Combs! Hopefully Will and Chris both can truly put this behind them privately as the moment with peer pressure may not be the best time.