Soccer

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Spotted Together At Son Saint's Soccer Game

By rebecahjacobs
 1 day ago

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian might not be on the best terms right now, but they’re both willing to put their differences aside when it comes to their kids.

Source: Pierre Suu / Getty

Amid turmoil between the former couple and Kim’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, KimYe was seen together supporting their eldest son Saint during his soccer game in Los Angeles over the weekend.

In footage obtained by TMZ, the co-parents are seen trying to make their (currently informal) custody arrangement work as they head toward finalize certain aspects of their divorce. The clips taken by fans show Kim and Kanye keeping a small distance between each other, though they appeared to be on speaking terms as they both tend to their other three kids–North, Chicago, and Psalm–on the sidelines.

While Davidson was previously spotted at Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s son Reign’s baseball game, clearly integrating into the family, he wasn’t present for this event–which is probably why things went so smoothly.

Ye has taken to Instagram to publicly accuse his ex-wife of not allowing him to see their kids on several occasions. On his most recent post, she fired back in the comments, writing, “Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school.”

Still, West’s main point of contention seems to be the fact that Kim is controlling their custody schedule, not that he can’t see his children at all. Since their custody arrangement is informal, and the pair reportedly agreed on joint custody, Kanye seems upset over Kardashian taking control of things they should be deciding together.

While the rapper’s Instagram ban last week was only for 24 hours last week, he hasn’t posted anything since.

