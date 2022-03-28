ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s All Love: Diddy Confirms Will Smith & Chris Rock Squashed Beef At Vanity Fair Oscar Party

By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls
Cassius
Cassius
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47pTWV_0es3ZPzv00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i52Gr_0es3ZPzv00

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty

I t’s all love after the slap that was witnessed around the world , according to Diddy .

Page Six exclusively reports Will Smith and Chris Rock settled their “beef” at the Vanity Fair Oscars bash following the award’s ceremony. Diddy confirmed to the celebrity gossip publication that both actors dapped it up and squashed whatever issues they had after the now infamous slap.

“That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that,” Diddy told Page Six but didn’t share any details about what was said, but he added, “It’s all love. They’re brothers.”

Following the incident, Diddy mentioned, “Will and Chris, we’re gonna solve that like family at the Gold Party,” the only thing he was wrong about was it happening at JAY-Z and Beyoncé’s Oscars afterparty. A source close to the situation told Page Six that Smith and Rock agreed to talk things out after the Academy Awards.

During the telecast, Smith did apologize to everyone for slapping Rock but didn’t mention the comedian at the time. “I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all of my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment, and I’m not crying for winning an award,” Smith stated. “It’s not about winning an award for me; it’s about being able to shine a light on all of the people.”

To further prove that Will Smith moved on from the slap, he was spotted dancing and rapping the night away, Oscar in hand, at the Vanity Fair Oscars party to his songs “Miami,” “Summertime,” and  “Getting Jiggy With It.”

Despite the two squashing their beef, the polarizing slap is still being talked about with a range of different takes on the situation. Some feel Smith was right to defend his wife. Some feel he was wrong. Both can be true. Unfortunately, instead of focusing on the history-making night, we will be talking about this incident.

Photo: ROBYN BECK / Getty

Comments / 0

Cassius

Cassius

