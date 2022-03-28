ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Grove nightclub shooting leaves 1 hospitalized

By Tony Kurzweil
KTLA
KTLA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u6b5z_0es3ZKpW00

At least one person was struck when gunfire erupted at the Nightingale Plaza nightclub in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles early Monday morning.

Multiple gunshots were fired shortly before 2 a.m. inside the club located in the 600 block of La Cienega Boulevard, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lomeli said.

Arriving officers found one person down with multiple gunshot wounds to the lower body, according to an official at the scene.

The unidentified victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, Lomeli said.

Investigators believe the victim got into a verbal dispute with the gunman shortly before shots were fired.

The gunman was described by police as a Black man, about 25 years old. Police believe the suspect fled the area on foot.

There was no word on what may have prompted the shooting.

