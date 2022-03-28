Robert Williams’ knee issue could shatter Celtics’ postseason potential

The Celtics could be in some serious trouble. Robert Williams has been diagnosed with a torn lateral meniscus in his left knee. The team will provide a further update regarding his timetable later this week.

Boston has turned into a legitimate title contender over the last few months, claiming a share of first place in the East following Sunday’s win. But in that game against the Timberwolves, the Celtics saw Williams early after aggravating his knee. When ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news, he indicated Williams will “minimally miss several weeks.”

But the injury could have a longer-lasting impact.

While Marcus Smart is the anchor of Boston’s top-ranked defense, it’s not the same without Williams. The big man is as good a rim protector as there is in the NBA, averaging 2.2 blocks per game. And while the Celtics might be able to get him back after the first round, there’s no telling how well he’ll move shortly after this injury. What’s more, the Celtics might need Williams to get through the first round if they wind up facing Brooklyn.

To say this is a devastating injury for the Celtics would be putting it mildly.