Robert Williams’ knee issue could shatter Celtics’ postseason potential

By Nick Friar
 1 day ago

The Celtics could be in some serious trouble. Robert Williams has been diagnosed with a torn lateral meniscus in his left knee. The team will provide a further update regarding his timetable later this week.

Boston has turned into a legitimate title contender over the last few months, claiming a share of first place in the East following Sunday’s win. But in that game against the Timberwolves, the Celtics saw Williams early after aggravating his knee. When ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news, he indicated Williams will “minimally miss several weeks.”

But the injury could have a longer-lasting impact.

While Marcus Smart is the anchor of Boston’s top-ranked defense, it’s not the same without Williams. The big man is as good a rim protector as there is in the NBA, averaging 2.2 blocks per game. And while the Celtics might be able to get him back after the first round, there’s no telling how well he’ll move shortly after this injury. What’s more, the Celtics might need Williams to get through the first round if they wind up facing Brooklyn.

To say this is a devastating injury for the Celtics would be putting it mildly.

NBC Sports

NBA Twitter, Celtics fans react to brutal Robert Williams injury news

Celtics fans enjoying Boston's romp through the NBA over the last two months got a rude awakening Monday. Talented big man Robert Williams has a torn meniscus in his left knee and is expected to miss several weeks at minimum, per reports. Williams is one of the Celtics' most impactful...
NBA
NBC Sports

Jayson Tatum makes Celtics history with latest Player of the Week nod

When it comes to the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award of late, it's Jayson Tatum's world and everyone else is just living in it. For the second week in a row and third time in the month of March, Tatum earned the weekly honor for the Boston Celtics, fresh off yet another unbeaten week (3-0) for the team in which he averaged 32 points, five rebounds and five assists per game.
NBA
NBC Sports

Perk weighs in on Celtics' ceiling sans Time Lord

Unquestionably, the absence of Robert Williams III changes the outlook for the Boston Celtics in the upcoming NBA postseason. Appearing on Pregame Live on Monday prior to the team's game against the Toronto Raptors, former Celtics center Kendrick Perkins presented a grim outlook after the team lost Williams to a torn meniscus.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Is Celtics star Jayson Tatum playing vs Raptors

Two of the hottest teams in basketball are set to square off Monday night. The Boston Celtics travel up North to take on the Toronto Raptors in an Eastern Conference showdown. The Celtics own the top spot in the East at 47-28 and have been on fire of late, winning nine of their last 10 games. The Raptors will be a tough competition for the C’s however, as Toronto has won eight of its last 10. The Celtics were hit with a brutal injury report on Monday, bringing up the question, is Jayson Tatum playing vs Raptors?
NBA
CBS Boston

Celtics Will Sit Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown For Monday Night’s Game Vs. Raptors

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics are not going to look like the Boston Celtics on Monday night. The majority of the team’s starting five is sitting out Monday night’s game against the Raptors in Toronto. Boston has a chance to officially clinch a playoff spot with a win and a Cavaliers loss on Monday evening, but in light of the Robert Williams injury news, it appears the focus has shifted to keeping everyone else healthy. As such, Jayson Tatum (right patella tendinopathy) and Jaylen Brown (right knee tendinopathy) will both sit out against the Raptors, the second leg of a back-to-back...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson On His Struggles To Build A Relationship With Kareem Off The Court: “It Was Hard To Get Through To Kareem. It Was Just Hard To Talk To Him Then. Certain Times You Just Couldn’t Talk To Him."

During the 1980s, the Los Angeles Lakers were one of the most dominant teams in the NBA. A majority of the credit for the success of the Showtime Lakers goes to none other than the incredible duo of Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. At the time, Kareem was already one...
NBA
NBC Sports

Forsberg: Smart vows to pull Celtics through Robert Williams' injury

TORONTO -- Marcus Smart is all too familiar with the Boston Celtics’ late-season injury history. He was around when Isaiah Thomas’ hip wouldn’t let him continue in 2017. Smart was sidelined at the start of the 2018 playoffs with a hand injury before aiding the team on a run without Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward. Smart suffered an oblique strain late in the 2019 season, missed the team's first seven playoff games and returned only in time to see Irving’s forgettable final moments in green.
NBA
NBC Sports

Report details Ime Udoka's role in Celtics' amazing turnaround

The Boston Celtics are six games away becoming the third team in NBA history to win at least 60% of its regular-season games after sitting below .500 at the midway point of the season. So, who deserves credit for their historic turnaround?. Jayson Tatum is near the top of the...
NBA
NBC Sports

Celtics-Raptors takeaways: Undermanned C's come up short in OT

The severely shorthanded Boston Celtics had their six-game win streak snapped by the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. It was an uphill battle for the C's as they were down four of their starters -- Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford and Robert Williams. Despite the disadvantage, they took Toronto to overtime in what was a valiant effort for the JV squad. They simply ran out of gas in the final minutes, leading to a 115-112 Raptors win.
NBA
NESN

Ime Udoka Praises Shorthanded Celtics For Effort In Overtime Loss

The Boston Celtics had their six-game win streak ended with a 115-112 loss to the Toronto Raptors Monday. The loss was not a typical one, though, as the Celtics were without some of their biggest stars. Robert Williams’ injury has been well-documented, but the team was also missing Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Al Horford.
NBA
