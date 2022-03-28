ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Cops Kill People: 18-Year-Old Donnell Rochester’s Shooting Death Leads Protesters To City Hall Demanding Justice

By hiphopobama
 1 day ago
Baltimore Protesters March To City Hall Behind Donnell Rochester’s Police Shooting Death

Donnell Rochester was gunned down by Baltimore police on February 9 after attempting to flee from a traffic stop. According to Fox Baltimore, officers believed that the car that Rochester was riding in had previously been involved in an armed robbery. As Rochester fled the scene, police fired multiple rounds into the moving vehicle which is a clear violation of department policy. Officers claim Rochester struck one of them in the getaway but the body camera footage that was released on February 24 doesn’t confirm that account.

In light of this, dozens of protesters went into the streets and marched to City Hall demanding to speak to Mayor Brandon Scott and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison to no avail. Many of the protesting crowd were said to be Morgan State University students who were understandably outraged by what they saw on the footage.

“We’re here seeking accountability from the mayor’s office for Donnell Rochester who was murdered by the Baltimore Police Department. He sat 20 minutes in his own blood, drowning in his own blood with his handcuffs behind his back, saying he can’t breathe,” protester Kevin Cramer said.

We’ve seen this movie way too many times and unfortunately, despite some of the more recent legal “victories” we know that obtaining justice is rare and incredibly difficult to achieve. Four officers were placed on administrative leave while the Attorney General’s office investigates. Two of those officers, Robert Mauri and Connor Murray, were named specifically.

