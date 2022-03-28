CHARLES DOPPLER

Charles Alfred Moulton, 73, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on March 21, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Charles lived a life of devoted service to his family, church, and country. Charles grew up on a ranch near Jackson Hole, Wyoming in what is now Grand Teton National Park. He served in the United States Air Force for twenty-four years including in the Vietnam War and the First Gulf War. He was awarded the Air Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal with One Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster, and the Air Force Achievement Medal along with many other awards and commendations. Charles had a life-long love of Scouting, and he supported dozens of young people, including many of his children and grandchildren, in their Scouting journey. He received the Silver Beaver Award and the District Award of Merit among many other honors for his service. Charles was also an avid geocacher. He found over 8,600 caches and hid another 210 across the country. Charles is survived by Carolyn Moulton, his eternal companion of 53 years, as well as his five children, Douglas A. Moulton (Lucy), Julie Bendixsen (Byron), Heidi VanWalraven (Brandon), Annette Dopp (David), and Lisa Kent (Brandon) as well as twenty-five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother Shirley Jean Moulton Burzynski, sister Sheila Jean Boyd, brother Robert "Bob" Moulton, brother James "Jim" Moulton, and sister Debra "Debbie" Ebat. He has reunited with his father Reed Lowell Moulton, sister Mary Ann Moulton, brother Reed Lowell Moulton Junior, and grandsons Andrew and Brayden Kent. A viewing will be held on Friday, March 25th from 5:30-7:00 P.M. at Newdale Church (350 Church Street, Newdale, Idaho). The funeral service will also be held at Newdale Church on Saturday, March 26th at 11:00 A.M. Those with Scouting shirts are encouraged to wear them to the service. Charles will be laid to rest in Victor Cemetery in Teton County, Idaho. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, Charles' family encourages well-wishers to donate to the Grand Teton Council or to share your memories of Charles' work with Scouting. Charles 10/9/1948 - 3/21/2022Alfred Moulton.

NEWDALE, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO