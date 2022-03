SAN FRANCISCO — Arkansas and Duke met Saturday night in a showdown in the Elite Eight in San Francisco. The Hogs were looking to punch a ticket to their first Final Four since 1995 and simultaneously send legendary Hall of Fame head Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski into retirement. However, Duke's stellar shooting was too much for Arkansas to overcome as the Hogs fell to the Blue Devils 78-69. Duke shot 53 percent in the first half to take a 45-33 lead into the break. Arkansas shot almost 41 percent from field goal range, but the Blue Devils were lights out in the first 20 minutes of play. JD Notae led Arkansas with 8 points in the first half, including two of Arkansas' four three-pointers.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO