Click here to read the full article. Switches between exclusive apparel sponsors and college football programs are routinely accompanied by grand, public announcements promising significant effects on recruiting and on-field performance. “Under Armour apparel, footwear and equipment offers our teams the best innovations and latest technologies to ensure we have a competitive advantage on the field of play,” pronounced former Northwestern AD Jim Phillips, after the school switched from Adidas. “We believe this partnership will allow us to provide a new competitive edge to our coaches, student-athletes and our incredible fan base,” predicted Washington AD Jennifer Cohen, after the school switched from...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO