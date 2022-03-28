Keselowski Hangs Tough for 14th at COTA

Our Motorsports and Anthony Alfredo are proud to announce a partnership with Pit Boss® Grills. Pit Boss, a subsidiary of Dansons Inc., is a leading manufacturer of technologically innovative, value-engineered products, including wood pellet, gas, charcoal, and combination-fueled grills, barbecues, smokers, and portable grills. “I’m really pumped to start growing with Pit Boss Grills,” Anthony Alfredo said. “They have great values and give people the opportunity to have high quality cooking at home. I can’t wait to have them on-board our Chevrolet Camaro and chase trophies together.”
