Keselowski Hangs Tough for 14th at COTA

By Speedway Digest Staff
 1 day ago
Brad Keselowski showed patience and resolve in Sunday afternoon’s lengthy Cup Series race from Circuit of the Americas, driving his Wyndham Rewards machine to a 14th-place finish. The 2012...

Brad Keselowski
NASCAR Cup COTA results: Chastain wins

Chastain, who led a race-high 31 laps, took the checkered flag for the first time in his 121st NASCAR Cup Series starts. After Allmendinger pushed him wide on the final lap, Chastain quickly returned the favor. Alex Bowman, who had joined the battle, was caught in the crossfire. Allmendinger spun and Bowman went off track, allowing Chastain to get away and capture the race win.
Chastain muscles to first Cup Series victory in wild last lap at COTA

Ross Chastain prevailed at Circuit of The Americas to score his first NASCAR Cup Series win after the lead changed hands three times in the final lap of overtime. Tyler Reddick was the leader on the final restart, but Chastain muscled his way to the front through the esses. AJ Allmendinger followed Chastain through to take the second position.
