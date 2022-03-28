Historic wins and the slap seen round the world: A wrap-up of the Oscars

Watch: Oscars 2022 HYPE: Lady Gaga, Beyonce & More to Attend!. Alexa, play Joni Mitchell's "Both Sides, Now." On Sunday, March 27, the heartwarming drama musical CODA, which featured star Emilia Jones giving a moving rendition of Mitchell's epic anthem, won Best Picture at the 2022 Oscars. The Apple TV+ film starring Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kotsur, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Daniel Durant and Marlee Matlin, was a favorite among critics for the top prize as the cast previously won the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award at the 2022 SAG Awards.
