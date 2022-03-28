Historic wins and the slap seen round the world: A wrap-up of the Oscars

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony is just days away, and it will end with history being made. There could not be a more diverse collection of 10 nominees up for Best Picture this year, as the field includes a blockbuster science-fiction epic, a new production of a beloved musical, and several feel-good movies that can lift the spirit during dark times. It is one of the more fascinating races in years, as the once-clear frontrunner now has serious competition.

