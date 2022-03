An unlucky fan tried to go for a souvenir during a Colorado Rockies-Texas Rangers game, but all he ended up with was a seriously bruised ego. Rangers infielder Josh Smith hit a game-tying home run in the eighth inning of Saturday’s Cactus League contest against the Rockies in Arizona. The ball landed in the grass beyond the outfield fence, and one particular fan got a bead on it. Instead of catching the ball though, the fan caught a nearby trash can, falling over in a heap and spilling so much trash everywhere that you would think he was Oscar the Grouch.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO