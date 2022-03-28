ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antonio Brown threatens to expose model unless she pays $5k

By Andrew Limberg
 1 day ago

The world of currently out-of-a-job, wide receiver Antonio Browns continues to be a strange place.

On Sunday, the former Steeler posted a story to his Instagram profile that showed him in bed with model and producer Cydney Christine.

Then four hours later, Browns shared what appears to be a text exchange between himself and Christine in which he seems to claim she stole money from him.

The conversation begins with a photo of them in bed, with her apologizing and saying she will do whatever Browns requests.

Brown, in a crude way, asks her to send him $5,000 or she will “be exposed.”

Christine says she will pay it and asks for his PayPal information to which Brown, again using disrespectful language, to “stop playing wit me.”

His Instagram story then transitions to him in a car and then posing with young fans at a Miami Heat NBA game.

Christine was previously linked to wide receiver DeSean Jackson,

Jonathan Mccants
1d ago

bad guys are always around bad stuff bad people and bad. events. enough of AB news cause nobody normal cares anymore

