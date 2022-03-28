ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The Will Smith & Chris Rock Slap Caused Some Epic Reactions From The Oscars Audience

By Andrew Mrozowski
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XgpPQ_0es3Vnnx00

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday night and the internet has blown up with reactions.

The incident occurred after Rock made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, being bald.

Jada has revealed that she struggles with hair loss due to alopecia, a condition that impacts hair follicles and can cause patches of hair loss or complete hair loss on the scalp. It seems like Rock didn't consider this when he made his joke.

"Jada, I love ya! G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it," said Rock.

After the jab, Smith marched onto the stage and slapped Rock, returning to his seat while shouting "Keep my wife's name out your f***ing mouth!"

Fans took to Twitter and Instagram moments after the incident.

People were quick to capture screengrabs of the moment and use them to poke fun at the ordeal, with one meme saying that Smith had finally made the Oscars exciting again.

Rapper 50 Cent even got in on the action, posting a screenshot of Smith striking Rock with the "Everybody Hates Chris" title over the image.

Smith's son Jaden tweeted a message after the broadcast. "And That's How We Do It," the tweet read.

Neither the Smiths nor Rock have made an official statement following the incident. However, The Academy did release a short statement on Twitter early Monday morning, saying it "does not condone violence of any form"

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jaden Smith responds after Will Smith hits Chris Rock at the Oscars

Jaden Smith has responded on Twitter after his father, Best Actor-winner Will Smith, struck Chris Rock on stage during the Oscars.Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary when he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance.“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” he quipped in an apparent reference to the actor’s shaved head. The Red Table Talk host, who has spoken candidly about her hair loss from alopecia in the past, was seen rolling her eyes at the comment.Will then walked onstage and struck the comedian, yelling “keep my wife’s name out...
CELEBRITIES
People

Whoopi Goldberg Reacts to Will Smith Smacking Chris Rock at Oscars: 'I Get It — He Snapped'

Whoopi Goldberg is reacting to Will Smith's much-talked-about moment from the 2022 Academy Awards. On Monday's episode of The View, Goldberg, 66, expressed her thoughts on the incident, where Smith, 53, slapped presenter Chris Rock after he joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. (Jada, 50, has been embracing a shaved head hairstyle as she lives with alopecia, which leads to bald spots and hair loss.)
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Former NBA Player Is Furious With Chris Rock

A former NBA player is furious with Chris Rock for his joke about Jada Pinkett Smith at The Oscars on Sunday night. Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith’s short hair, saying he looks forward to watching her in “G.I. Jane II.” Demi Moore starred in the original G.I. Jane movie, rocking a buzzed haircut.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Hello Magazine

The winner of 'the best Oscars dress of all time' has been revealed

The best Oscars dress of all time has been revealed - and the winner may surprise you. British marketplace OnBuy.com has revealed which celebrity's dress has been voted the best in an online survey. Jam-packed with the most iconic red carpet looks, ranked among the top ten were some of Hollywood’s most notorious leading ladies, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Mila Kunis, Nicole Kidman, and Charlize Theron.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

How Jada Pinkett Smith reacted to Chris Rock’s joke about her at the Oscars

The biggest talking point from the Oscars last night (27 March) is Will Smith hitting Chris Rock over a joke the comic made about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance – but how did she react herself?Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary when he made the joke.“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” he quipped in an apparent reference to the actor’s shaved head.The Red Table Talk host, who has spoken candidly about her hair loss from alopecia in the past, was seen rolling her eyes at the comment, clasping her hands together, and...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg On Will Smith Slap: “We’re Not Going To Take That Oscar From Him”; ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Condemn Violence

Click here to read the full article. The Oscar Slap was Topic #1 on ABC’s The View today, with moderator – and former Oscar host – Whoopi Goldberg saying Will Smith “overreacted,” Joy Behar commenting that “comedians are in danger everywhere,” Ana Navarro decrying “men behaving badly” and Sunny Hostin describing Smith’s “toxic masculinity” as “not a show of love [but] a show of violence.” “I think it was a lot of stuff probably built up,” Goldberg said, noting that Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have been the butt of jokes for various reasons for years, including previous jabs from Chris...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Hair Loss#Instagram Fans#Instagram Rapper 50 Cent
SheKnows

Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Made Her Oscars Debut in That Incredible Opening Song

Click here to read the full article. There’ve been some pretty thrilling and surprising moments at the 2022 Oscars tonight — and the show isn’t even over yet. There’ve been heartfelt speeches, exciting wins, and rousing performances. Among the performances, “Be Alive,” nominated for Best Original Song from King Richard, opened the 94th Academy Awards with pitch-perfect energy. And Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, joined her mom for the powerful performance. Twitter honestly lit up as soon as fans noticed that Blue Ivy was dancing with the rest of the company to her mom’s song. Dressed in green, matching the outfits...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Radar Online.com

Wesley Snipes' Thin Frame At The 2022 Oscars Concerns Fans: 'I Hope He Is OK'

Wesley Snipes' thin frame at the 2022 Oscars has fans concerned for his well-being following the actor's red carpet appearance. "Is #WesleySnipes ok? He’s lost a lot of weight and even his voice sounds breathy. #Oscars Hopefully all is well," one worried social media user tweeted as the show aired on Sunday.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Salma Hayek shares support for Will Smith with new photograph

Salma Hayek took to social media on Monday to show her support for her friends and co-stars after their successful night at the Academy Awards. She congratulated Will Smith and Samuel L. Jackson for their wins, with Will taking home the award for Best Actor while Samuel received an Academy Honorary Governor's Award.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Don’t mention that slap! Why no one was talking about Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars afterparty

So that was Oscars 2022, or, as the Academy possibly refers to it: “The Oscars where absolutely nothing strange happened, and how was the play, Mrs Lincoln?” Apparently some broadcasters bleeped out the Slap Heard Around the World. Well, if it’s any consolation, TV viewers, even inside the Dolby Theater it wasn’t much clearer what the hell had happened, mainly because of the Oscars’ discombobulating determination to carry on – with the palpably strained smile of a Ziegfeld girl who has fallen down and broken her leg in several places, but is determined to get to the end of routine with a grin, dammit.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Beyoncé Wears a Dramatic Yellow Gown to the 2022 Oscars

Beyoncé rightfully earned her first-ever Oscar nomination this year, and the superstar graced the Academy Awards with her presence—and a showstopper red carpet look during the last hour of the ceremony. Beyoncé was filmed in the audience during Billie Eilish's performance wearing a dramatic yellow dress. Viewers on Twitter quickly took screenshots:
CELEBRITIES
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy