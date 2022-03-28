The Will Smith & Chris Rock Slap Caused Some Epic Reactions From The Oscars Audience

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday night and the internet has blown up with reactions.

The incident occurred after Rock made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, being bald.

Jada has revealed that she struggles with hair loss due to alopecia, a condition that impacts hair follicles and can cause patches of hair loss or complete hair loss on the scalp. It seems like Rock didn't consider this when he made his joke.

"Jada, I love ya! G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it," said Rock.

After the jab, Smith marched onto the stage and slapped Rock, returning to his seat while shouting "Keep my wife's name out your f***ing mouth!"

Fans took to Twitter and Instagram moments after the incident.

People were quick to capture screengrabs of the moment and use them to poke fun at the ordeal, with one meme saying that Smith had finally made the Oscars exciting again.

Rapper 50 Cent even got in on the action, posting a screenshot of Smith striking Rock with the "Everybody Hates Chris" title over the image.

Smith's son Jaden tweeted a message after the broadcast. "And That's How We Do It," the tweet read.

Neither the Smiths nor Rock have made an official statement following the incident. However, The Academy did release a short statement on Twitter early Monday morning, saying it "does not condone violence of any form"