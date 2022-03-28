ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

‘Stand Up for Ukraine’ plan gets political, celebrity help

By GLENN GAMBOA
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=184k2c_0es3Vk9m00
Finneas, left, and Billie Eilish arrive at the Oscars on March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s call for humanitarian help has been answered by the European Commission, the government of Canada and dozens of celebrities assembled by advocacy nonprofit Global Citizen, including Oscar winners Billie Eilish and Finneas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s call for humanitarian help has been answered by the European Commission, the government of Canada and dozens of celebrities assembled by advocacy nonprofit Global Citizen, including Oscar winners Billie Eilish and Finneas, actor Hugh Jackman, as well as Madonna and Grammy nominee Jon Batiste.

“Stand Up for Ukraine,” which organizers are calling a “social media rally,” will take place April 8 to raise awareness for a global pledging summit on April 9. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will host the pledging summit in hopes of raising funds from governments, companies, philanthropies and individuals for Ukrainian refugees, as well as for refugees from conflicts in Afghanistan, South Sudan and Yemen.

According to United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, more than 10 million Ukrainians have been displaced by the war, with 3.5 million already fleeing the country and 6.5 million fleeing their homes, but remaining in Ukraine. Billions will be needed to provide those refugees food and shelter, as well as to support the countries that are currently hosting the refugees.

“A Ukrainian child has become a refugee almost every single second since the start of the war,” von der Leyen said in a statement. “The world must stand up for them.”

Global Citizen hopes its supporters will help encourage donors to act quickly and more generously, with help from a wide range of A-list stars. Celebrities — ranging from Pharrell Williams to Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks to Stevie Wonder, Usher to Juanes -- plan to use their talents and social media clout to direct fans to forukraine.com. At that site, supporters can donate to GlobalGiving’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund, or take actions to encourage governments or companies to make donations.

“History has shown us that conflict and poverty are closely interconnected, resulting in the weakening of the rule of law, a collapse in economic development and often catastrophic humanitarian situations,” Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans said in a prepared statement. “Global Citizen has a history of responding rapidly to humanitarian crises, and this is no different.”

Throughout the war, Zelenskyy and other officials in his government have emphasized the power of celebrities to amplify the plight of the Ukrainian people around the world, including in Russia. Recently, Zelenskyy thanked actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher for raising $35 million through a GoFundMe campaign for Ukrainian refugees. Over the weekend, he thanked U2 and its singer Bono for helping organize “Stand Up for Ukraine,” which Zelenskyy hopes will raise funds “to restore our homes, to restore our Ukraine.”

“Millions of Ukrainians had their own home, had their own dreams, had their own quiet place,” Zelenskyy said in a video message. “They had their own home until Russian missiles, bombs, shells came in — until the invaders have come and have destroyed and burned down absolutely everything.”

Zelenskyy said he did not want to call the people fleeing their homes “refugees.” He wants to call them “displaced people,” because he believes it is only temporary.

“We are doing everything possible to bring peace back,” Zelenskyy said. “We are doing everything possible to help each of our citizens wait for this horrible period to end. Wherever they are.”

____

Associated Press coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content. For all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Juanes
Person
Ashton Kutcher
Person
Mila Kunis
Person
Bono
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Justin Trudeau
Person
Stevie Nicks
The Independent

Former MI6 spy says Vladimir Putin has ‘overreached’ and made ‘gross miscalculations’ in Ukraine

A former British spy has said Russian president Vladimir Putin has “overreached” in his invasion of Ukraine and that the “despicable operation will lead to his downfall”.Christopher Steele, who worked for MI6 for more than two decades and ran the Russia desk for the intelligence service between 2006 and 2009, said Mr Putin “can’t be resurrected in the international community” after declaring war more than two weeks ago.He told Sky News: “I don’t see him surviving this in the long term. I think we’ve gone over a watershed here. An operation on this scale is really beyond Russia......
POLITICS
WVNews

What happens in Russia if Putin can’t win in Ukraine?

The world has been transfixed by Ukraine’s fight for survival. As the war drags on, we’d better start considering what will become of Russia, as well. President Vladimir Putin’s nation has now been subjected to an isolation more sudden and total than that experienced by any major power in recent history. What that leads to may not be pretty.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Celebrity#The European Commission#Canadian#Ukrainians
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
WHIO Dayton

Moscow sets 5 a.m. Monday deadline for Ukraine to surrender Mariupol; Ukraine declines

MOSCOW — Russia’s defense ministry issued an ultimatum late Sunday to those people who remain hunkered down in the besieged eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. “Lay down your arms… A terrible humanitarian catastrophe has developed… All who lay down their arms are guaranteed safe passage out of Mariupol,” Col.-Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, director of the Russian National Defense Management Center, said during a Sunday news briefing, The Guardian reported.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Chicago Sun-Times

Will old Christian prophecy protect Ukraine?

It’s a holy card held close to the Ukrainian vest. As Russia wages war in Ukraine and lowers its Iron Curtain, a Christian legend has been resurrected. Now that a massive Russian tank convoy is close to the country’s capital city of Kyiv, an ancient religious prediction has surfaced.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Putin: Russian Troops Killing Ukrainian Kids Are Heroes

Even as the Kremlin on Wednesday touted a “possible compromise” in peace talks with Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin went on the record to claim Russian soldiers waging war against Ukrainian civilians, including children, are displaying “courage and heroism.” In a speech that sounded both disconnected from reality and paranoid, the Russian leader accused the West of a plot to cancel “Russia” and insisted the country would not be hurt by U.S. sanctions. He said Russia’s “special operation” in Ukraine—in which countless civilians have been killed by Russian troops firing at residential buildings—was going “strictly according to plan.” “All the goals of the special operation will unconditionally be met,” he said in a video address aired by Russian media. Sanctions against Russia will only bolster Russian businesses, he said, telling citizens not to believe the West’s claim that Russian citizens are struggling because of “acts of hostility” by Moscow. The sanctions, he claimed, are part of a conspiracy to divide Russian society and hold back a “strong and contemporary Russia.” “It’s apparent that organizing an economic blitzkrieg against Russia and demoralizing our society, taking us by force, didn’t work,” he said. He went on to announce a series of economic measures aimed at countering the effects of sanctions, including an increase in social assistance, pensions, and the minimum wage.
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia says air defence systems for Ukraine would destabilise situation

March 17 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that giving Ukraine air defence systems, as requested by Ukraine's president in the U.S. Congress a day earlier, would be a destabilising factor that would not bring peace to the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged American lawmakers on Wednesday...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

823K+
Followers
409K+
Post
370M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy