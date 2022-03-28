ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These TikToks Of Unbelievable Crowds At Ultra Miami Will Make You Sweat

By Maeve Browne
 1 day ago
Crowds took Miami by storm last weekend with a seemingly endless stream of EDM fans in brightly colored outfits filing in to celebrate the return of one of the United States' largest music festivals.

Ultra Music Festival returned to Miami's Bayfront Park for the first time after two consecutive years of pandemic delays. Past years' turnouts led the sold-out event to expect up to 165,000 attendees. Headliners included popular acts like Carl Cox, DJ Snake, Alison Wonderland and David Guetta.

Festival-goers took to TikTok to share videos of massive crowds and comical anecdotes surrounding Ultra's reboot.

One video shows swarms of people lined up outside the venue waiting to enter the event.

@ultra is here! 🔥 More on IG - livinmiami305 #ultra #ultramusicfestival #ultramiami #ultra2022 #downtownmiami #miamilife #miamimusicweek #electronicmusic

Another user quipped, "Ultra in Miami looking like GTA," in the caption of a video showing the event's intense lighting from a distance.

ultra in miami looking like GTA😂😳

A Thousand Miles by Vanessa Carlton was the perfect background music for this TikTok of festival-goers on the streets of Downtown Miami.

After ultra in Miami be like 🤣💀 #ultra #ultramiami #miami

Some users shared their method of sneaking alcohol into the venue to avoid inflated festival prices by... burying it at the venue ahead of time. This viral video posted earlier this month got over 265,000 reactions.

Tag your Ultra buddy coming to have #happydad with me at Ultra. #miami #festival #music #ultra #UMF #rave #liqour #beer #fullsend #200IQ

Another joked about the characters you may encounter during your time at Ultra, captioned, "POV: You run into your raver 'friend' at Ultra GA."

It’s the HOT DOG for me #ultramiami #miamimusicweek #borisbrejcha #raver #parody

Attendees appeared to be on their best behavior after the two-year sabbatical. "We had made 15 arrests throughout the entire weekend and I think it's by a record low," Miami Police Department Officer Kenia Fallat told the Miami Standard.

This number seems minuscule compared to years like 2013, which saw 167 arrests.

It's clear that festival-goers are happy to be back and bouncing, as major events continue to reopen in the aftermath of the brute of the pandemic.

