Dragon Ball Super has brought Bardock back to the series with a huge battle flashback in the newest chapter of the series! The Granolah the Survivor arc is now making its way through the climax of the fight against Gas, and Goku and the others have been struggling for any kind of clue to taking down the all-powerful Heeter. As he scrambles to come up with something, he soon finds an answer in an unexpected place as the series is once again revisiting Bardock as it fleshes out more of the Saiyan fighter's past during Planet Cereal's destruction.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO