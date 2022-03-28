ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Oscars Host Wanda Sykes Targets Florida For 'Don't Say Gay Bill' Joke & Travolta Didn't Laugh

By Jenna Kelley
 1 day ago
Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall, and Amy Schumer made more than just celebrities the butt of their jokes as they dominated the Oscars 2022 stage last night. Florida legislation was targeted on the recently passed "Don't Say Gay" bill.

Of course, it was part of their comedy act, but the crowd went wild.

"We're going to have a great night tonight, and for you people in Florida, we're going to have a gay night," said Sykes.

Her co-hosts, Regina Hall and Amy Schumer, then began to chant "Gay! Gay! Gay!", mocking the widely-criticized bill.

Sykes is a known LGBTQ+ advocate as she identifies herself as part of the community.

The three ladies received audience-wide applause and many celebrities, like Nicole Kidman, even laughed at their controversial joke.

However, one celebrity is taking the heat for not clapping and seeming, as Twitter audiences say, "uncomfortable."

That's right! John Travolta was spotted next to Uma Thurman merely smiling at the comedian's banter. Some Twitter users believe he wasn't a fan of the joke judging by his reaction.

One Twitter user said, "He's conflicted." Another said, "John Travolta seemed uncomfortable 😳 he wanted to join in." Some just found Travolta's reaction downright amusing.

Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill is expected to be signed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday. The bill prohibits any discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity "in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards."

Those standards have yet to be defined.

The bill would ban such discussions in the classrooms of kindergarteners to third graders; once signed, it would go into effect July 1.

Michael Williamson
1d ago

They’re misleading the viewers by calling it ‘Don’t say Gay’ when Parents are just trying to keep their children from being sexualized when they are ‘too young’ for adult issues!

can’t change Mother Nature
1d ago

Read the bill doesn’t say gay! Parents rights in Education bill. PreK -3 graders teachers can not teach sexual education or physical preferences to them. Parents are right let children be children!

GG Allin
1d ago

The "tolerant" loony left of Hollywood insists you agree or else. Not exactly breaking news. Hopefully Travolta doesn't fold and apologize or something.

The Independent

‘I feel bad for Will Smith’: Jimmy Kimmel comments on dramatic Oscars incident with Chris Rock

Jimmy Kimmel congratulated the Oscars’s “very funny” co-hosts Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes amid the “unpleasantness” of Will Smith hitting Chris Rock. On Sunday (27 March), Smith yelled at Rock to “keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth” after hitting the comedian onstage at the 94th Academy Awards.Rock was on stage to present the award for Best Documentary when he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance.“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” he quipped in an apparent reference to the actor’s shaved head.Rock’s comment prompted Smith to stand up...
Cinema Blend

Disney’s Don’t Say Gay Backlash Has Resulted In A Change To Chris Evans’ Lightyear Movie

The Walt Disney Company has faced backlash, particularly this past week, as a Florida bill that would ban the discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in primary school classrooms was passed by the state's Senate. Last week, numerous Pixar employees and their "allies" took the opportunity to issue a statement that the House of Mouse has previously “shaved down” the studio’s attempts to depict the LGBTQ+ community in animated films “to crumbs.” Now it looks like Disney is responding with a change to the upcoming film Lightyear.
MOVIES
Page Six

Nicole Kidman’s ‘reaction’ to Will Smith, Chris Rock happened hours before Oscars slap

Sorry to disappoint meme fans. Nicole Kidman went viral on social media on Sunday for a photo of what appeared to be her “reacting” to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. But as it turns out, the pic was snapped before the Oscars 2022 even began broadcasting. The Best Actress nominee, 54, was photographed sitting in her Armani Privé gown with her jaw dropped and eyes wide open while possibly beginning to emerge from her seat. While many fans assumed that Kidman was reacting to the slap, the photo was taken around 4:30 p.m. PT as guests were still taking their seats — a...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg On Will Smith Slap: “We’re Not Going To Take That Oscar From Him”; ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Condemn Violence

Click here to read the full article. The Oscar Slap was Topic #1 on ABC’s The View today, with moderator – and former Oscar host – Whoopi Goldberg saying Will Smith “overreacted,” Joy Behar commenting that “comedians are in danger everywhere,” Ana Navarro decrying “men behaving badly” and Sunny Hostin describing Smith’s “toxic masculinity” as “not a show of love [but] a show of violence.” “I think it was a lot of stuff probably built up,” Goldberg said, noting that Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have been the butt of jokes for various reasons for years, including previous jabs from Chris...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kim Kardashian sizzles in skintight dress at Oscars 2022 afterparty

Kim Kardashian might not have been invited to the 2022 Oscars like sister Kourtney, but she certainly looked A-list at Vanity Fair’s star-studded afterparty. Kardashian, 41, turned heads in a bright blue second-skin Balenciaga gown with a dramatic train, built-in gloves and an open back, along with silver sunglasses that looked both futuristic and retro. She walked the red carpet solo, sans boyfriend Pete Davidson, and sparkled in enormous diamond drop earrings by Lorraine Schwartz. “The Kardashians” star went for drama in a neon blue train. Getty Images Kardashian wore her long black locks in a slicked-back, middle-parted ponytail that looked as tight...
CELEBRITIES
