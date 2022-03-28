Oscars Host Wanda Sykes Targets Florida For 'Don't Say Gay Bill' Joke & Travolta Didn't Laugh

Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall, and Amy Schumer made more than just celebrities the butt of their jokes as they dominated the Oscars 2022 stage last night. Florida legislation was targeted on the recently passed "Don't Say Gay" bill.

Of course, it was part of their comedy act, but the crowd went wild.

"We're going to have a great night tonight, and for you people in Florida, we're going to have a gay night," said Sykes.

Her co-hosts, Regina Hall and Amy Schumer, then began to chant "Gay! Gay! Gay!", mocking the widely-criticized bill.

Sykes is a known LGBTQ+ advocate as she identifies herself as part of the community.

The three ladies received audience-wide applause and many celebrities, like Nicole Kidman, even laughed at their controversial joke.

However, one celebrity is taking the heat for not clapping and seeming, as Twitter audiences say, "uncomfortable."

That's right! John Travolta was spotted next to Uma Thurman merely smiling at the comedian's banter. Some Twitter users believe he wasn't a fan of the joke judging by his reaction.

One Twitter user said, "He's conflicted." Another said, "John Travolta seemed uncomfortable 😳 he wanted to join in." Some just found Travolta's reaction downright amusing.

Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill is expected to be signed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday. The bill prohibits any discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity "in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards."

Those standards have yet to be defined.

The bill would ban such discussions in the classrooms of kindergarteners to third graders; once signed, it would go into effect July 1.