Medina, OH

Priest put on administrative leave

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA priest in the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland who has served in parishes in Rittman, Wadsworth...

Community calls for Olmstead Elementary principal to be taken off administrative leave

DES MOINES, Iowa — A lot of questions in Urbandale and not a lot of answers. Elyse Brimeyer was the principal of Olmstead Elementary, but she was placed on administrative leave. That happened three months ago, in January, with no reason given by the district. Tonight the district held a closed door meeting on the matter, and Brimeyer's supporters stood outside that meeting.
Powerful church’s conductor put on leave amid investigation

NEW YORK — Trinity Wall Street, one of New York’s wealthiest and most powerful churches, said Saturday that it was placing its high-profile director of music on leave as it investigates an allegation of sexual misconduct against him. The director, Julian Wachner, a highly regarded conductor, composer and...
School guidance counselors placed on administrative leave after video emerges

School district officials and some in the public called the TikTok video offensiveA pair of Newberg middle school employees are under scrutiny this week after an alarming video emerged on the social media site TikTok. "(On March 10) the district became aware of a highly offensive video made by two employees," the Newberg School District said in a prepared statement. "The employees were placed on administrative leave and the district immediately launched an investigation using a third-party investigator." District Communications Manager Gregg Koskela said Monday, March 14, that the Willamette Education Service District, which has assumed some duties in the...
Formerly enslaved man's response to his 'master' wanting him back is a literary masterpiece

This article originally appeared on 11.03.17. In 1825, at the approximate age of 8, Jordan Anderson (sometimes spelled "Jordon") was sold into slavery and would live as a servant of the Anderson family for 39 years. In 1864, the Union Army camped out on the Anderson plantation and he and his wife, Amanda, were liberated. The couple eventually made it safely to Dayton, Ohio, where, in July 1865, Jordan received a letter from his former owner, Colonel P.H. Anderson. The letter kindly asked Jordan to return to work on the plantation because it had fallen into disarray during the war.
Lima man charged in death of mom in court Monday

LIMA — A Lima man charged with furnishing the drugs that led to the death of his mother on Monday waived his constitutional right to a speedy trial. Joshua Hughes, 39, of Lima, was indicted by an Allen County grand jury in October of last year and was charged with involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; corrupting another with drugs, a felony of the second degree; and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
