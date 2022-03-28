Career center students make burial flag display cases

MUSCLE SHOALS — Working under strict guidelines and time limits can be daunting, but dozens of SkillsUSA contestants met the challenge head-on during the North Alabama District Competition. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period...
WORTHINGTON, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Columbus developer Lifestyle Communities is taking its fight with the city of Worthington over the United Methodist Children’s Home property to court. The developer is seeking damages to be determined by a jury, as well as multiple declarations that the city’s actions related to the project were unconstitutional, unlawful […]
UPDATE: According to the Executive Director of the Ouachita Workforce Doretha Bennett, on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 560 students attended the career expo. “The turnout was absolutely amazing,” Bennett said. Bennett reported that the following Ouachita Parish High Schools attended: Richwood High School Wossman High School Ouachita High School Carroll High School Neville High School […]
The Ashland County Vietnam Veterans flag display is shown here in downtown Ashland's The Corner Park on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 in remembrance of the end of the Vietnam War. Ashland County Vietnam Veterans' third reunion dinner is this Saturday, March 26 from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at the Ashland Eagles Club. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased by calling Bob DeSanto's law office at 419-289-1454. The keynote speaker for the dinner is U.S. Army Nurse Capt. Donna Rowe.
Branch Area Careers Center health science student Ryan Smith, of Coldwater, has been elected to serve as a state officer for 2022-2023 Michigan HOSA, Future Health Professionals student organization.
Smith completed multiple application phases to achieve the position. Round one of the officer candidate procedure required an application which underwent review by a committee. Round two, he completed a written test evaluating his knowledge of HOSA, went through an interview with the HOSA officer team and gave...
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- There’s a new, younger face currently greeting visitors at the North Olmsted Senior Center. As part of North Olmsted High School’s Social Involvement Through Education and Service (SITES) program, senior Morgan Berry is working the front desk mornings at the senior center. “I really...
ARCHBOLD, Ohio — For the first time ever a Four County Career Center student was accepted into the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York. Four County Career Center is a public vocational school in Archbold which serves students from 22 different school districts across Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams Counties.
Members of Buckeye Career Center’s SkillsUSA chapter have qualified for the 70th annual Ohio SkillsUSA State Championships. Students earning gold at regionals include: Derrek Erb (Construction Tech./Garaway), Seth Gamble (Electrical and Construction/ Newcomerstown), Eric Short (Construction and Business/Strasburg), and Abraham Garcia Garcia (Masonry/New Phila), with Jackson Stogsdill (New Phila/Masonry) as the alternate, in the Teamworks competition and Ashton Thomas (Cosmetology/Indian Valley) in Cosmetology. Silver winners include Adison Mahoney (Cosmetology/Tusky Valley) in Nail Care and Tatum Kadri (Cosmetology/Claymont) in Esthetics. Bronze earners include Hunter Kirtley (Construction/Tusky Valley) in Carpentry, Ali Baker (Cosmetology/New Phila) in Cosmetology, and Marissa Blauch (Law Enforcement/Garaway) in Criminal Justice.
Politics is something that should be kept out of schools at any cost, especially in kindergartens and schools with minor, underage children. While some people think that students should be provided some space for debate, this should take place in middle schools and high schools where students are expected to understand what politics is, what voting means and to understand the voting system.
Comments / 0