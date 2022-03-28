Newsweek names WCH one of world’s best hospitals

There has been much interest in the role of oral nicotinamide supplementation in reducing the incidence of non-melanoma skin cancers. This article reviews the hypothesised mechanisms of action of nicotinamide, and the available literature outlining its role for this purpose. There have been five randomised controlled trials (RCT), one histopathological study and two case series exploring the effect of oral nicotinamide supplementation on UV-induced immunosuppression of the skin, and incidence of actinic keratoses and non-melanoma skin cancers (NMSC). The largest RCT received criticism of the statistical analyses used, but the critics still acknowledged a likely benefit of treatment with oral nicotinamide in reducing the incidence of NMSC. Nicotinamide has a favourable safety profile. Current evidence is not definitive that oral nicotinamide supplementation reduces the incidence of NMSC, but it constitutes a low-risk management option that may be particularly relevant for high-risk individuals, and should be discussed as an option for these patients.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO