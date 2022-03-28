ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wooster, OH

Newsweek names WCH one of world’s best hospitals

wqkt.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNewsweek’s annual list of the world’s best hospitals includes Wooster Community Hospital. The list is complied each...

wqkt.com

Related
WTGS

Doctors say delayed routine health care is leading to sicker patients in their offices

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This March marks two years since the pandemic began and shutdowns were put in place. Doctors in the mountains of North Carolina said the pandemic has caused many to put off routine care and screenings. They said it's leading to much sicker people coming into their offices. They are urging people to not wait any longer.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study supports shortened quarantine period among asymptomatic health care professionals exposed to SARS-CoV-2

New data published today in the American Journal of Infection Control (AJIC), suggest that healthcare professionals (HCPs) exposed to SARS-CoV-2 can safely return to work after seven days of quarantine if they are asymptomatic and receive a negative COVID-19 test. The findings, from the first reported study evaluating reduced quarantine duration in a healthcare setting, offer a potential new strategy for mitigating staffing shortages prior to a next wave of COVID-19 cases.
MedicalXpress

AMA poll: Most physicians continuing to use telehealth

The majority of physicians have embraced telehealth and expect to use it even more in the future, according to the results of a survey released by the American Medical Association. The survey, which included 2,232 physician respondents, was conducted as a follow-up to the 2020 COVID-19 Healthcare Coalition survey. According...
Nature.com

Oral nicotinamide for non-melanoma skin cancers: A review

There has been much interest in the role of oral nicotinamide supplementation in reducing the incidence of non-melanoma skin cancers. This article reviews the hypothesised mechanisms of action of nicotinamide, and the available literature outlining its role for this purpose. There have been five randomised controlled trials (RCT), one histopathological study and two case series exploring the effect of oral nicotinamide supplementation on UV-induced immunosuppression of the skin, and incidence of actinic keratoses and non-melanoma skin cancers (NMSC). The largest RCT received criticism of the statistical analyses used, but the critics still acknowledged a likely benefit of treatment with oral nicotinamide in reducing the incidence of NMSC. Nicotinamide has a favourable safety profile. Current evidence is not definitive that oral nicotinamide supplementation reduces the incidence of NMSC, but it constitutes a low-risk management option that may be particularly relevant for high-risk individuals, and should be discussed as an option for these patients.
