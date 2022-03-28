Commissioner reports surprising childcare summit numbers

Junction City Police Chief John Lamb confirms that the 14 participants in a large melee at Junction City High School last Thursday have all been suspended from school. "Law enforcement is moving forward with ensuring that they're being held accountable for their actions." Lamb noted that moving forward there will be an open line of communication so authorities can address any information that they receive, take the necessary steps to get out in front of it and take preventative action. "If we have another repeat incident we are going to take the necessary enforcement actions."

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO