Geary County, KS

Commissioner reports surprising childcare summit numbers

JC Post
JC Post
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

There may be a way to help deal with a childcare desert in Geary County. That was a sentiment expressed by Commissioner Trish Giordano following a recent child care...

JC Post

4-H Regional Club Day Held

Geary County 4-H members participated in Regional 4-H Club Day activities in Clay Center on Saturday. They competed with other 4-H members from Central Kansas District, River Valley District, Chisholm Trail District, and Marshall County. Results are as follows:. Model Meeting. Humboldt 4-H Club - Blue. Senior Gavel Games. Brookside...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Geary County HR Director will step down

Crystal Malchose is leaving the Geary County Human Resources Director position. She informed County officials Monday that her resignation will be effective April 15th, but she noted that she will be available for help during the transition period until a new director is hired. "I've been in the public government...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

New report aims to guide community health efforts in Kansas

MANHATTAN – The nationwide Cooperative Extension System is taking a long view of health in America’s communities. Elaine Johannes, a youth development specialist and associate professor in Kansas State University’s Department of Applied Human Sciences, said many of her colleagues from land-grant universities across the United States and several national health experts recently formed a task force to develop a framework for improving health and achieving health equity.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Police and USD 475 leaders meet to discuss recent JCHS incident

Junction City Police Chief John Lamb confirms that the 14 participants in a large melee at Junction City High School last Thursday have all been suspended from school. "Law enforcement is moving forward with ensuring that they're being held accountable for their actions." Lamb noted that moving forward there will be an open line of communication so authorities can address any information that they receive, take the necessary steps to get out in front of it and take preventative action. "If we have another repeat incident we are going to take the necessary enforcement actions."
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Another new elementary school could be on the horizon at Fort Riley

New schools were a prominent discussion topic for USD 475 Chief Operations Officer, David Wild, during a State of Education forum Tuesday evening. For example, the new Junction City High School cost approximately $130 million to build, is 1,287 feet or about of a quarter of a mile long and is built to serve 18-hundred students. The current enrollment is just under 16-hundred students.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Newton USD 373 releases statement on active shooter drill incident

NEWTON — Newton USD 373 Public Schools administration has completed a debrief with school resource officers regarding the misunderstanding surrounding an active shooter drill that occurred at Chisholm Middle School March 23. A routine drill at Chisholm Middle School was mistaken for the real thing which set off understandable panic with patrons and response from law enforcement.
NEWTON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Childcare#Child Care
JC Post

Dance conference in NW Kan. explores expanded education opportunities

Dance instructors from across the state met with state officials in Hays last week to talk about statewide promotion of dance and training for dance instructors. Mina Estrada, conference facilitator, bemoaned dance tends to be the low rung on the arts ladder in terms of funding behind visual arts and theater.
HAYS, KS
JC Post

Pet vaccinations are scheduled by the Animal Shelter

Junction City Animal Shelter is working with #PetcoLove to vaccinate local pets for preventable diseases. Vaccines distributed through the PetCo Love initiative will be the DAPPy Canine and HCP Feline vaccines. Rabies will not be available at this time. According to Animal Shelter Director Vanessa Gray, there will be three...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Commissioners learn about food service money saving plan

During his weekly press briefing Geary County Commission Chair Alex Tyson noted that the governing body was updated on a money saving plan for food service at the County Detention Center by Sheriff Dan Jackson. Tyson said there will be a switch to Summit Foods where the savings are expected...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
News Break
Politics
JC Post

Kansas GOP lawmakers move to prevent local bans on plastic

TOPEKA (AP) — Republican legislators in Kansas are trying to prevent cities and counties from banning, limiting or even taxing plastic bags, straws and food containers. A bill prohibiting such local bans cleared the GOP-controlled Legislature on Monday and is headed toward Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s desk. Kelly...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

County Commission meets on Monday

Geary County Commissioners will be in session from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at the County Office Building. Among the agenda items are a grant announcement by United Way, monthly Health Board meeting, a session with a citizen on a zoning request change at Highways 57 and 77, a discussion with County Attorney Krista Blaisdell on a Pennell Building project and office availability, and an executive session for legal matters regarding Geary Community Hospital.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

KBI: 16-year-old Kansas teen found safe in Nebraska

BROWN COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has canceled the Endangered Persons Advisory issued for 16-year-old Tia Howard. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office reported that Tia Howard was located Monday afternoon in Rulo, Nebraska and is being returned home. ——- BROWN COUNTY – The Brown...
BROWN COUNTY, KS
KEVN

South Dakota reports weekly COVID-19 numbers

One of the benchmarks health professionals have been aiming for is for the positivity percentage for COVID-19 tests to be below five percent. Over the past seven days, the South Dakota Department of Health says that percentage has been at 4.9 percent in the state. Starting this week, South Dakota is reporting COVID numbers just once a week, on Wednesdays.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
JC Post

Judge makes ruling on 16-year-old in Kansas mall killing

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A detention hearing for a 16-year-old arrested in connection with the fatal shooting at Towne East Square was held Tuesday. Judge Patrick Walters ruled the 16-year-old accused in the killing of 14-year-old Trenjvious Hutton of Wichita will remain in custody in the Juvenile Detention Facility until his initial appearance on April 18, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. David Miller was appointed as his attorney.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Sirens and voice system will be tested

Fort Riley issued a social media reminder that from through next Wednesday, March 30, maintenance crews will repair and test tornado sirens and the giant voice system across Fort Riley. The tests are one minute in duration. The crews will work during the day, from approximately 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
RILEY, KS
