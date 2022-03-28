ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Covid: Isolation payments for positive cases to end

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePayments for people on the Isle of Man who isolate due to a positive Covid test are to be scrapped from 1 April. The number of days a person can self-certify themselves as sick without a doctor's note will also be changed, reducing from 21 days to 14. It...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

UK COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases increase: What it means for the US

U.S. officials are closely monitoring COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the United Kingdom — which have continued to rise over the last few weeks — and are considering what it could mean for the U.S. Seven things to know:. 1. U.K. COVID-19 cases have jumped 36.8 percent in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid drugs research nurse 'terrified' of first patients

A Scunthorpe nurse involved in researching early treatments for Covid said she was "terrified" when she saw her first patients with the virus. Dot Hutchinson, lead nurse at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Trust, has worked on a number of Covid drug trials since the pandemic hit the UK in early 2020.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Wales to end Covid self-isolation and most public mask wearing from Monday

Wales will end mask wearing in shops and on public transport as well as the requirement to self-isolate after Covid-19 infection from Monday, the country’s first minister is set to announce.Mark Drakeford will announce on Friday that face coverings will no longer be required by law in shops and on public transport.Self-isolation will also cease to be a legal requirement, although the £500 self-isolation payment will continue to be paid until June.However, it will still be a legal requirement to wear a face covering in health and social care settings – and businesses will continue to be required to carry...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Social Care#Manx Care#Omicron
FL Radio Group

Uptick in Cayuga County COVID Mandatory Isolation Cases

Though COVID numbers are declining across the state, the Cayuga County Health Department is reporting the number of people in isolation has more than doubled since Monday with 133 residents in mandatory isolation. Four people are currently hospitalized due to the virus. The Department also reports an uptick in COVID...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
Daily Mail

Moderna CEO insists a fourth vaccine dose may be needed to control a future Covid 'stealth' variant wave even as Dr Fauci assures Americans another surge is not around the corner: US cases dropped 4% over the past week

Covid case numbers are continuing to steadily decline in the U.S., and even while some nations elsewhere suffer recent upticks in cases, officials stateside are assuring Americans that another surge will not be on the way this spring. Yet, America's most profitable vaccine manufacturers are pushing to roll out a...
INDUSTRY
insideedition.com

Highly Contagious H5N1 Avian Influenza Detected in 15 US States

A highly contagious strain of avian flu is spreading throughout the U.S, and has been found in 15 states so far. Wisconsin is the latest state to report finding H5N1, the scientific name for the avian flu. The strain had been discovered in a commercial chicken flock. While the rate...
WISCONSIN STATE
MedicalXpress

Large US study confirms most mRNA COVID-19 vaccine side effects are mild and temporary

A review of adverse events following vaccination against COVID-19 with mRNA vaccines in the U.S. confirms that most side effects were mild and decreased substantially after one day. The new study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, suggests that for more than 298 million vaccine doses administered between December 2020 and June 2021, 92% (313,499/340,522) of reported adverse events were not serious, and less than 1% of v-safe participants reported seeking any medical care following vaccination.
SCIENCE
Boston 25 News WFXT

New Omicron subvariant has doctors eyeing new COVID-19 cases daily

Doctors are keeping a close eye on COVID-19 data, as a new subvariant surges in Europe and some parts of the United States. “It is here in Massachusetts and it is accounting for more and more in the of the infections,” said Newton-Wellesley Pathologist Dr. Michael J. Misialek about BA.2, the subvariant of the Omicron BA.1 variant that has a slightly different mutation pattern. “It’s really a cat and mouse game here. What’s going to happen over the coming months some experts think it’ll just blunt the decline in overall cases. Whereas others see it possibly another surge here. Albeit probably lower than the original Omicron, but nonetheless a surge and part of it is due to waning immunity either through natural infection or the vaccine and and the boosters.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

TB cases declined in U.S. during pandemic

Reported cases of tuberculosis (TB) dropped significantly across the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic, but delayed or missed diagnoses may have contributed to the decline. "Delayed or missed tuberculosis disease diagnoses are threatening the health of people with TB disease and the communities where they live," said Dr. Philip...
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

China reports human H5N6 avian influenza case in Jiangxi Province

China has reported another human H5N6 avian influenza case on the Mainland, according to the Centre for Health Protection (CHP) of the Department of Health in Hong Kong. The case involves a 51-year-old female living in Nanchang in Jiangxi Province, who had exposure to live domestic poultry before onset. She developed symptoms on February 20 and was admitted for treatment on February 23. She is in critical condition.
PUBLIC HEALTH

