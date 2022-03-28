ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit police searching for 62-year-old man who went missing more than two months ago

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
DETROIT (WWJ) -- The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a 62-year-old man who has been missing for more than two months.

Freddie Jenkins was last seen on Friday, Jan. 14, at 6:39 p.m. before he left his residence on the 19400 block of Anglin Street, off of Outer Drive, on the city's northeast side.

Jenkins is described as a Black male standing 5' 6" tall and weighing 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black and grey hair.

It is unknown what he was wearing when he went missing.

According to his family, Jenkins suffers from a mental illness.

Anyone with information as to Freddie's whereabouts should call the DPD at 313-596-1101.

