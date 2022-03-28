ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest NBA Mock Draft has two Auburn Tigers in the first round

By Lance Dawe
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z6rmj_0es3SF6000

The Tigers have two players going in the first round of a recent NBA Mock Draft.

Despite a weak showing in the NCAA Tournament, Auburn still has two players projected to be drafted in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft. In a recent NBA Mock Draft released by For The Win , Auburn stars Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler both sit inside the first round with some high praise to go along with the projections.

Here is what For The Win had to say about Smith, who is currently a lottery pick.

(No. 2 Pick) Orlando Magic: Jabari Smith

Despite a disappointing finish in the tournament, there is little reason to have doubt in Jabari Smith. It is rate to find an 18-year-old who is 6-foot-10 and can shoot 42% on 3-pointers.

He could be the missing piece to a young core that already has a lot of talent in Orlando.

For The Win makes a great point; nobody should be doubting Jabari Smith's abilities even though he had a bad night against Miami to end the season. He still has NBA-ready talent, especially when you consider what he's been doing on the offensive end of the floor for the Tigers all season long. As many have said, he looks like the next Kevin Durant.

Walker Kessler also received an interesting comparison from For The Win .

Some evaluators have compared Auburn’s Walker Kessler to Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez.

The two players have similar roles on the defensive end of the floor and if Kessler’s jump shot comes around more often, they could potentially mirror each other on offense as well. If his career looks even 75% like what Lopez has had in the NBA, that is an outstanding pick this late in the first round.

It would be exciting to see Jabari Smith and former Auburn Tiger Chuma Okeke pair up in Orlando. It would also be incredible to watch Walker Kessler and Giannis Antetokounmpo on the same squad in Milwaukee.

