Williamsburg, IA

Man found dead in Iowa grain bin identified

By Associated Press
 1 day ago

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who was found dead last week in an eastern Iowa grain bin.

Robert Wade Chittick, 63, of Williamsburg, was found buried under 10 feet (3.05 meters) of corn after emergency responders were called around 7:30 a.m. Friday to the grain bin near Williamsburg, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Crews find man dead under 10 feet of corn in Iowa grain bin

Arriving crews worked for an hour before finding Chittick inside the bin. He was declared dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said the 20,000-bushel capacity grain bin is owned by Kinze Manufacturing and is leased to Circle J Grain of Williamsburg.

Williamsburg is located about 83 miles (133.6 kilometers) east of Des Moines.

