Thomas Rhett Promises 'Songs That Make You Wanna Party' On New Album

Photo: Getty Images

Thomas Rhett is days away from releasing his new album, Where We Started , and the upcoming project is one that that has something for every listener. Rhett, who will release a second new album later this year, wrote all but one of the 15 tracks along with other writers. Together, they “really dug in on the deeper tracks and we wrote from a place of severe honesty.” He reflected , in a statement shared by his record label:

“I think lyrically this record is extremely well written. Maybe I’m biased, but I do feel like we really dug in on the deeper tracks and we wrote from a place of severe honesty. Songs like ‘The Hill,’ ‘Angel,’ ‘Your Mama‘s Front Door,’ these are songs that I felt like were the songs I was writing at the beginning of my career, and now have turned into something that I feel like I can put my stamp on it and be like, we really did a great job writin’ those songs. And I think from a sonic standpoint this record is extremely versatile, and I feel like if you enjoyed my Center Point Road album, I think you’re gonna really enjoy this record as well. A lot of just, great songs that remind you of your past and also a lot of songs that make you wanna party. And those two coming back to back to back to back, to me, make for a really unique listening experience. And so I think when you listen to this record down, I don’t think you’re gonna get bored, and that’s always my biggest goal is to make sure my kids don’t get bored with my records because that’s very easy for a five-year-old to do.”

Where We Started is set to release Friday (April 1). The soon-to-release album is getting its own exclusive iHeartCountry Album Release Party , hosted by Bobby Bones . Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of the exclusive iHeartCountry Album Release Party with Rhett on Monday, April 4th at 7pm PT local time via iHeartRadio's official YouTube channel. Fans can also listen to the show via iHeartRadio's iHeartCountry Radio channel.

Rhett is one of many artists included in the star-studded lineup at the iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One, set for May 7 in Austin, Texas. Fans can tune in and stream the 2022 iHeartCountry Festival on iHeartMedia's Country music radio stations in local markets across the country, as well as on iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio app on May 7th at 8pm ET/5pm PT (7pm CT). Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.com .