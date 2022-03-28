Taylor Swift To Receive Honorary Doctorate From NYU

Photo: Getty Images

Paging Doctor Taylor Swift !

The "All Too Well" singer is set to receive an honorary doctorate from New York University during a commencement ceremony at Yankee Stadium on May 18, per Variety . The school confirmed that the official title she will receive is Doctor of Fine Arts, honoris causa.

In addition to her new doctorate, Swift will deliver an address to the graduating class of 2022 during the morning commencement ceremony. She's even celebrating the soon-to-be-grads with a new merch collection that launched Friday (March 25), per Billboard . Students can rock their graduating class with "I'm feeling '22" graduation cap patches, stickers, T-shirts and more, calling back to one of Swift's biggest hits . The collection, which can be found here , is available while supplies last.

An additional "doubleheader" ceremony will be held in the evening to honor those who graduated in 2020 and 2021 and didn't get a traditional commencement. Disability rights advocate Judith Heumann will deliver an address during the evening ceremony, where she will also be awarded a doctorate.

"I cannot overstate how thrilled I am to be coming together in person with graduates, parents, faculty, and honorees for NYU's Commencement. Since 2019, we have been deprived of Commencement's festive, communal joy, and its absence has been keenly felt," said NYU President Andrew Hamilton . "Few groups of graduates are more deserving of a celebration than these classes: their pursuit of their studies disrupted, isolated by a daunting pandemic, theses classes — 2022, 2021, and 2020 — have distinguished themselves with their grit, grace, and forbearance."