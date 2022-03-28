ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Taylor Swift To Receive Honorary Doctorate From NYU

By Sarah Tate
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3koaXm_0es3R4VT00
Photo: Getty Images

Paging Doctor Taylor Swift !

The "All Too Well" singer is set to receive an honorary doctorate from New York University during a commencement ceremony at Yankee Stadium on May 18, per Variety . The school confirmed that the official title she will receive is Doctor of Fine Arts, honoris causa.

In addition to her new doctorate, Swift will deliver an address to the graduating class of 2022 during the morning commencement ceremony. She's even celebrating the soon-to-be-grads with a new merch collection that launched Friday (March 25), per Billboard . Students can rock their graduating class with "I'm feeling '22" graduation cap patches, stickers, T-shirts and more, calling back to one of Swift's biggest hits . The collection, which can be found here , is available while supplies last.

An additional "doubleheader" ceremony will be held in the evening to honor those who graduated in 2020 and 2021 and didn't get a traditional commencement. Disability rights advocate Judith Heumann will deliver an address during the evening ceremony, where she will also be awarded a doctorate.

"I cannot overstate how thrilled I am to be coming together in person with graduates, parents, faculty, and honorees for NYU's Commencement. Since 2019, we have been deprived of Commencement's festive, communal joy, and its absence has been keenly felt," said NYU President Andrew Hamilton . "Few groups of graduates are more deserving of a celebration than these classes: their pursuit of their studies disrupted, isolated by a daunting pandemic, theses classes — 2022, 2021, and 2020 — have distinguished themselves with their grit, grace, and forbearance."

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Taylor Swift to deliver commencement address for NYU in May

NEW YORK -- New York University announced Monday that pop superstar Taylor Swift will deliver the commencement address for the class of 2022. The university said Swift will speak to graduates at Yankee Stadium, after being presented with an honorary doctorate in fine arts. The ceremony will be held on May 18. It marks a return to in-person graduation ceremonies for NYU, for the first time since the pandemic began. The event will also honor the classes of 2021 and 2020.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1420 WBSM

Feeling ’22: Dartmouth High Asks Taylor Swift to Prom

A creative video from Dartmouth High School seniors asking part-time Rhode Island resident Taylor Swift to join them at prom is the lip sync we never knew we needed. On June 2, DHS seniors will have their prom at Kirkbrae Country Club in Lincoln, Rhode Island, complete with a scheduled fireworks display for students at the end of the night.
LINCOLN, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
defpen

Taylor Swift To Speak At NYU Commencement Ceremony

Taylor Swift will stand before a sold-out crowd at Yankee Stadium this spring, but she won’t be singing. Instead, she’ll deliver an address to New York University graduates during a joint commencement ceremony. She’s also set to receive an honorary degree from the prestigious university on May 18, 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

149K+
Followers
15K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy