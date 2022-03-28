ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Grand jury indicts Cleveland man accused of killing Akron teenager

By Julia Bingel
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old Cleveland man accused of murdering an 18-year-old Akron woman has been indicted by...

Guest
1d ago

Imagine knowing the rest of your life will be nothing more than an animal in a cage and looking so smug and proud of what you've done. Until we make criminals afraid of punishment, this will not only not end, it will continue.

Beezer....... the beeze
1d ago

Let the people take care of these people stop throwing them in jail or prison where they will be with family and friends.

