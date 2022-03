BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The State of Idaho announced on Tuesday the launching of a new website for public meeting information for state executive branch agencies. “Enhancing Idahoans’ confidence in their state government has been a key priority of mine since day one, and Townhall.Idaho.Gov makes it easier for the public to understand and engage with their government. I deeply appreciate State Controller Brandon Woolf and his outstanding team for delivering this important service to the people of Idaho,” Governor Little said.

IDAHO STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO