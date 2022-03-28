ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Hutchinson sales tax revenue falls for March

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson sales tax revenue for March fell from the previous year. According to the numbers released from the city, March sales...

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Hutch Post
Hutch Post

16K+

Followers

15K+

Posts

2M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Killeen Daily Herald

Temple, Belton register March sales tax allocation increases

Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts will receive $913.3 million in sales tax allocations in March, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar. Most of Central Texas continued to exhibit strong economic growth. Bell, Coryell and Milam counties, as well as most of the...
BELTON, TX
The Times

Hall County sales tax revenues well surpass last year’s

Sales tax revenues have come in way above projections over the last year, buoyed by the addition of online sales taxes. That means more money for capital projects in Hall County like road resurfacing and sewer improvements. The county estimated it would raise about $50.5 million from July 2021 through...
HALL COUNTY, GA
thecentersquare.com

Michigan to send $140 million of marijuana tax revenue to taxpayers

(The Center Square) – More than $1.1 billion of legal marijuana has been sold in Michigan in fiscal year 2021, and now, more than $140 million of tax revenue will kick back to taxpayers. Of that amount, $42.2 million will fund 163 municipalities and counties, $49.3 million will flow...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hutchinson, KS
Business
City
Hutchinson, KS
Local
Kansas Business
The Post-Crescent

Outagamie County Board will decide how to use $3.6 million in excess sales tax revenue

Reader question: I heard Outagamie County collected $4 million more in sales tax revenue than was expected in 2021. How will that additional money be used? Who decides that?. Answer: Outagamie County generated $22.2 million through its half-percent sales tax in 2021. The amount was $4.2 million more than the $18 million that was anticipated in the budget.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
Pleasanton Express

Atascosa County doubles in sales tax for March

With a total net payment of $581,673,365.31, the State of Texas increased its sales and use tax by 18.29% from a year ago ($491,735,983.18). All cities in Atascosa County also saw an increase. From $53,069.47 during the March 2021 payment period to $76,116.19 in the current period, Jourdanton saw the...
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Revenue#Cosmosphere#Sports Arena
KCEN

Lawmakers tackle revenue loss created by veteran tax exemption

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Texas Representative Hugh Shine is glad to see disable veterans getting a tax break, but the 2010 statue that grants homestead property tax exemptions to 100% disabled veterans, and their surviving spouses, is now causing a practical problem for cities with high veteran populations. "Cities...
BELL COUNTY, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

As revenue dwindles, state lowers tax on coal

It took seven years and four attempts, but Rep. Tim Hallinan, R-Gillette, finally got a tax reduction for coal through the Wyoming Legislature. Gov. Mark Gordon signed the bill into law on Monday. The severance tax imposed on surface coal will fall by one-half percent, from 7% to 6.5%, on...
INCOME TAX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Suspending tax would cut state revenues nearly $2M a day

DES MOINES — With fuel prices topping $4 a gallon in some places in Iowa, topping off the tank can be a choice between gas and groceries or hitting the road and staying home. In response to the pain consumers are feeling at the pump, some governors and state...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
Hutch Post

Media measuring company Nielsen to be acquired in $16B deal

Nielsen is being acquired for $16 billion, including debt, about a week after the media measurement company rejected a $9 billion offer. A group of private equity investors led by Evergreen Coast Capital Corp., an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P., and Brookfield Business Partners L.P. together with institutional partners will pay $28 for every outstanding Nielsen share.
BUSINESS
Hutch Post

Sales tax back to almost flat in Reno County

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Sales tax revenue in Reno County was almost flat with the previous year in the latest report that Reno County Treasurer Brenda Kowitz provided to Hutch Post on Friday. March 2022 reported revenue was $423,465.07, down from $533,495.46 in February. March 2021 reported revenue was $421,560.70.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Schulz: Facilities work continues at fairgrounds

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz was pleased to talk about the newest facility upgrade just finished on the Fairgrounds. Our Expo Center, that's our equestrian center," Schulz said. "Last weekend, we had our first event in there. We did about a $1.3 million renovation on that building. New roof, new heat, new side panels, new insulation, new lighting. I mean, it looks fantastic in there. Obviously, there are little things that we have that weren't in the budget that we're going to be working on in the next couple of years to bring it up. A new sound system should be going in there shortly."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

USD 311 receives grant from KDHE

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Pretty Prairie USD 311 Schools and the small town of Geneseo in Rice County are among 28 communities and school districts that will receive grants to help fund waste tire disposal efforts. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) Bureau of Waste Management annual waste...
RICE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

KCC: Cold Weather Rule ends Thursday

TOPEKA – The Kansas Cold Weather Rule ends on Thursday. That means Kansans who are behind on electric and natural gas utility bills will be subject to disconnection of service unless they contact their utility company to make payment arrangements. The Cold Weather Rule is in effect from Nov....
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Schulz: House of Capper project delayed

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz said that the House of Capper project is not going to be done as soon as originally hoped. "We had estimated right around $600,000 to $800,000 to do that," Schulz said. "The lowest bid came in at just over $1 million. We're going out to do a little more fundraising with that.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy