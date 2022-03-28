ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, WA

Two men hurt in Des Moines shooting after argument on Metro bus

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 1 day ago
DES MOINES, Wash. — Des Moines police are investigating after two men were injured in a shooting at a bus stop following an argument that started on a Metro bus early Monday.

Des Moines police were called to the area of Pacific Highway South and South Kent Des Moines Road at 4:44 a.m. for a report of a man who had been shot.

Police arrived and found a man who had been shot in both arms. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Another man had a graze wound from a bullet. He was treated and released at the scene.

Officers determined the shooting happened after an incident that started on a Metro bus. The men had gotten off the bus when the shots were fired.

Des Moines police said that after the shooting, the gunman walked away from the scene, heading north on Pacific Highway South.

A K-9 unit was used to try to track the shooter, but he was not found.

Detectives are reviewing videos and gathering evidence at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information that would help the investigation is asked to call the Des Moines Police Department tip line at 206-870-6871 or email PHSCrimeTips@desmoineswa.gov.

