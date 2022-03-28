ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Fisk Avenue Furniture says about fire: ‘We are very fortunate’

By Freeman Staff
Greater Milwaukee Today
 18 hours ago

WAUKESHA — A furniture store had minimal damage due to a fire in the store’s multimedia studio on Tuesday night. Fisk Avenue Handmade Furniture, 840 N. Grand Avenue, posted a statement...

www.gmtoday.com

Comments / 0

 

