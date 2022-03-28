Fisk Avenue Furniture says about fire: ‘We are very fortunate’

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An extra-alarm fire destroyed Albany Park store Tuesday afternoon, as the roof collapsed while firefighters worked to contain the flames.The fire started shortly after noon at Jojo Discount Store, which sold mattresses and discount furniture, and firefighters remained on the scene for several hours. The store was open when the fire started, and customers were inside, and witnesses said those people came running out of the building screaming, but Fire Department officials said everyone managed to escape without any injuries.Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the building where it started, at 3040 W. Lawrence Av., but the...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO