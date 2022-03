Barbecue is one of those cuisines that is far more complicated than it looks. Just the act of firing up a grill and throwing a few pieces of meat on it is not true barbecuing. The same goes for finding a good tasting barbecue restaurant. Although opinions can vary, not everyone is a pit master. There is a process to grill a cut of meat or poultry the correct way, and only those true barbecue pit masters can accomplish it.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO