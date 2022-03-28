ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Momoa on Lisa Bonet reconciliation: ‘We’re not getting back together’

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
Page Six
 1 day ago

There’s no hope for Mo and Bo.

“Dune” star Jason Momoa definitively stated that he and estranged wife Lisa Bonet will not be getting back together despite rumors they are reconciling.

“We’re not back together. We’re family. … We have two beautiful children together,” Momoa told “Access Hollywood” on the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars Sunday night, one day after he underwent hernia surgery .

“We’re not getting back together. We’re family forever,” he reiterated.

A source previously claimed to Hollywood Life that the “Aquaman” star, 42, and Bonet, 54, were giving their marriage another try , but he had not shot down the reports until now. Instead, he has made vague mentions of them remaining a “family.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vi1FH_0es3OZ4m00
Jason Momoa definitively stated at the 2022 Oscars that he and estranged wife Lisa Bonet are not getting back together.Getty Images

“Lisa couldn’t be here, so we’re representing, me and the babies,” Momoa told “Entertainment Tonight” earlier this month at the premiere of his stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz’s movie “The Batman” in New York City.

“We’re very excited to just be here. … It’s still family, you know?”

Following his appearance with his and Bonet’s children, Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, at the premiere, Momoa took to Instagram to thank everyone for respecting them during a period of transition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EdyZR_0es3OZ4m00
The estranged couple began dating in 2005 and secretly tied the knot in 2017.WireImage

“mahalo to the fans and press for being generous and giving us space for the children,” he wrote on social media, adding, “it’s hard enough separating in the public eye. we appreciate the continued privacy through these times.”

The actor and the former “Cosby Show” star announced in a joint statement in January that they were parting ways after more than 15 years together. They began dating in 2005 and tied the knot at a secret wedding in 2017.

“The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived,” the statement read. “We free each other to be who we are learning to become.”

Bonet was previously married to rock star Lenny Kravitz, with whom she shares Zoë.

Comments / 26

Neisie
1d ago

Aww that's too bad. Sorry to hear that.

Reply
13
