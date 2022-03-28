Church's Candy Blast open for Great Bend community April 16

If you are new in town, as I was recently, or you do not feel as comfortable as you would like in your current church you may be interested in considering what you desire in a church. In olden days, you might have felt that you should suffer as a penance in a church that is not a good fit. The classic guide to mountain climbing declares “pain is good,” suggesting that suffering indicates a high level of commitment and desire for a summit. Some may want to suffer in their church, but I think a good church should be inspiring so you go home with a sense of fulfillment and commitment to being a somewhat improved human being. When I have coffee after the service, I like the feeling that everyone is a friend either from a past meeting or new to me but known to be open and accepting of all in the room.

PLACERVILLE, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO