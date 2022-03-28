ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Church's Candy Blast open for Great Bend community April 16

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Encounter Church, located at 601 Patton Road in Great Bend, invites the Great Bend area to attend their annual Candy Blast happening on Saturday, April 16. The fun starts indoors at 12 p.m. with games, music and...

greatbendpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Churches open doors to support community after fatal Reading shooting

SHILLINGTON, Pa. – The church bells chime, echoing throughout a community in mourning. "There's always someone around to be there with you through it," said Pastor Megan Huesgen of the Immanuel United Church of Christ in Shillington. Local congregations, like the Immanuel United Church of Christ on South Waverly...
READING, PA
KTVZ

Mustangs to the Rescue opening its doors to the community once again

Mustangs to the Rescue opened its doors to the public for an open house Saturday, after a two-year pause due to Covid. It's a non-profit founded in 2012 by Kate Beardsley. The free event included training projects and ride-able horses, a meet and greet with some adoptable horses, and interactive demonstrations.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, KS
Society
Local
Kansas Society
City
Home, KS
Distractify

Where Is the B&B From 'Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn' Located... and More Importantly, Can You Stay There?

Renovating a 19th century house into a bed-and-breakfast suitable for 21st century guests may seem like a daunting challenge for most people. Thankfully, husband-and-wife team Jenny and David Marrs aren't most people when it comes to historic home renovations. The two hosts of Fixer to Fabulous are back with a new four-episode special, Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Sunday#Children#The Encounter Church
Mountain Democrat

Culture of a great church

If you are new in town, as I was recently, or you do not feel as comfortable as you would like in your current church you may be interested in considering what you desire in a church. In olden days, you might have felt that you should suffer as a penance in a church that is not a good fit. The classic guide to mountain climbing declares “pain is good,” suggesting that suffering indicates a high level of commitment and desire for a summit. Some may want to suffer in their church, but I think a good church should be inspiring so you go home with a sense of fulfillment and commitment to being a somewhat improved human being. When I have coffee after the service, I like the feeling that everyone is a friend either from a past meeting or new to me but known to be open and accepting of all in the room.
PLACERVILLE, CA
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Events Center getting busier and busier

In August, the front bathrooms at the Great Bend Events Center will be remodeled. This will be another step to turn the city-owned facility into a desirable and profitable venue for meetings, banquets, conferences and receptions. Great Bend Convention & Visitors Bureau Director Christina Hayes said the Events Center is...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Middle School hosting Spring Expo

After a two-year hiatus, Great Bend Middle School is eager to showcase student learning at the 2022 Spring Expo scheduled for Monday, March 28 from 6:30 – 8 pm in the GBMS gym. The dynamic learning showcase will feature interactive project demonstrations led by students, free popcorn and door...
GREAT BEND, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Facebook
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Chamber coffee hour (3/24)

Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. Great Bend Coffee has coffee, espresso drinks, sodas, and smoothies. They also offer around 64 sandwich’s, pizza’s wraps and salads. Their sandwiches are brick oven baked and served on our homemade breads with chips and a pickle. For breakfast, they have lots of amazing fresh baked goods along with breakfast burritos and biscuits and gravy. Wine is available by the glass or bottle along with a complete offering of mixed drinks and bottled beers.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

PBS program to feature Great Bend doctor

Doctors on Call, a local production of Smoky Hills PBS, will feature Dr. Jonathan Pike with The University of Kansas Health System in Great Bend. This episode will air Tuesday, March 22 at 7 PM and will focus on exercise, fitness and nutrition. Doctors on Call is a program that...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Shafer Art Gallery to host 'Lovin Lizards' ceramic workshop

Lizard & art enthusiasts alike can create their very own ceramic chameleon as The Shafer Gallery and the Barton Art Department sponsor a ceramics workshop titled “Lovin’ Lizards: A Workshop with Kathy Robb,” as part of the “Human Nature” exhibit from 12 to 4 p.m. April 1 in the Shafer Gallery. The workshop is intended for mature artists ages 18 and older. There will also be a farewell reception for the exhibit, which will include light refreshments at 6:30 p.m. in the Gallery.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Caregiver education program coming to Great Bend

The KU Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, along with Clara Barton Medical Center, Southwest Kansas Area Agency on Aging, and University of Kansas Health System Care Collaborative, is bringing a free caregiver education program to Great Bend April 6. Join Michelle Niedens, L.S.C.S.W., Director, Cognitive Care Network, KU Alzheimer’s Disease...
GREAT BEND, KS
WHEC TV-10

Rochester community shoot 'Buckets for Baden'

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — People of all ages took part in a basketball contest to raise money for Baden Street Settlement on Saturday. The event was an inaugural three-point shooting contest for contestants to win prizes, celebrate the organization's renovated gymnasium, and raise money to support Baden Street Settlement’s mission of always adapting to serve Rochester’s needs.
ROCHESTER, NY
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy