Click here to read the full article. UPDATE (3/9/22): My Chemical Romance have added a 14 new shows to their long-awaited reunion tour, and released additional tickets to previously announced gigs. The group’s expanded itinerary — which is available below, new dates in bold — will find them hitting 10 new cities and adding more shows in Brooklyn, Toronto, Boston, and Los Angeles. Tickets for the new gigs will go on sale this Friday, March 11, at 12 p.m. local time via the My Chemical Romance website. ** My Chemical Romance’s reunion tour — originally scheduled to begin September 2020 — has...

MUSIC ・ 20 DAYS AGO