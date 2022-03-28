ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden's budget plan: Higher taxes on rich, lower deficits

By JOSH BOAK
KRMG
KRMG
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HVZ3a_0es3NmdY00
Biden Budget President Joe Biden speaks about his proposed budget for fiscal year 2023 in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, March 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden announced a budget blueprint Monday that calls for higher taxes on the wealthy, lower federal deficits, more money for police and greater funding for education, public health and housing.

Appearing at the White House with his budget director Shalanda Young, Biden said the proposal sends a clear message to the public about “what we value.” He outlined a focus on fiscal responsibility, safety and security and investments to “build a better America.”

The document essentially tries to tell voters what a diverse and at times fractured Democratic Party stands for ahead of the midterm elections that could decide whether Congress remains under the party's control.

The bottom line: Biden is proposing a total of $5.8 trillion in federal spending in fiscal 2023, which begins in October, slightly less than what was projected to be spent this year before the supplemental spending bill was signed into law this month. The deficit would be $1.15 trillion.

There would be $795 billion for defense, $915 billion for domestic programs, and the remaining balance would go to mandatory spending such as Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and net interest on the national debt.

The higher taxes outlined on Monday would raise $361 billion in revenue over 10 years and apply to the top 0.01% of households. The proposal lists another $1.4 trillion in revenue raised over the next decade through other tax increases that are meant to preserve Biden's pledge to not hike taxes on people earning less than $400,000.

The 156-page plan also shows the splinters that persist in Biden's coalition and the possible gaps between the promises of what is being offered and the realities of what ultimately emerges. Biden has backed many of these ideas previously without necessarily getting a full buy-in from Congress.

The proposal includes a minimum 20% tax on the incomes of households worth $100 million or more, similar to an earlier proposal Democrats in Congress began debating late last year in order to pay for Biden's domestic spending plans. But those spending plans were put on hold after talks with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin collapsed.

More money would go to support law enforcement, yet bipartisan efforts at police reform have failed. The budget assumes — with a high degree of uncertainty based on forecasts made last November — that inflation at a 40-year peak gets back to normal next year.

“Budgets are statements of values,” Biden said in a statement, “and the budget I am releasing today sends a clear message that we value fiscal responsibility, safety and security at home and around the world, and the investments needed to continue our equitable growth and build a better America.”

It’s a midterm elections pitch to a nation still off balance from a chaotic few years caused by the pandemic, an economic recession, a recovery, challenges to U.S. democracy, and war in Ukraine. The Biden budget foresees cutting annual deficits by more than $1 trillion over the next decade. Those reductions would occur in large part through higher taxes and the expiration of relief spending tied to the coronavirus outbreak that began in 2020.

But like most presidential budgets, it's a proposal and a set of ideals rather than the law of the land. Congress is responsible for implementing the budget through tax and spending legislation and annual agency funding.

The proposal faced immediate criticism from Republican lawmakers. They noted that deficits well in excess of $1 trillion annually would persist, said higher taxes could hurt growth and objected that additional government spending would feed into inflation.

"What this budget shows is that President Biden values more spending, more debt, more taxes and more pain for the American people,” said Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri, the top Republican on the House Budget Committee.

On the tax front, it's unclear how Biden would get his polices through Congress. He had previously negotiated down the proposed 28% corporate tax rate, and his new minimum tax on the ultra wealthy would include “unrealized gains," which are potential profits that exist on paper because the underlying asset has yet to be sold.

The result is that the special tax on people worth more than $100 million is unlikely to become law any time soon, said John Gimigliano, head of federal legislative & regulatory services at KPMG.

“That is kind of like a slow burn proposal, like let’s continue to have this conversation over months or maybe years," Gimigliano said.

While the budget would elevate funding for education, public health and provide $48 billion to increase the supply of affordable housing, it fails to spell out what the broader successor to Biden’s stalled “Build Back Better” agenda would be. That proposal from last year included money for child care, preschool, clean energy and lower health care premiums, but it was blocked by Manchin, the decisive Democratic vote.

White House Budget Director Shalanda Young told reporters the blueprint does not include line items tied to that possible bill because “discussions with Congress are ongoing.” But the budget plan includes a “ deficit neutral reserve fund” to account for a possible agreement being reached.

The Biden administration looked at a tax increase last year that resembles the 20% minimum on the full income of people worth $100 million or more. But Manchin nixed that idea as divisive. What the Biden administration outlined on Monday would raise $361 billion over 10 years and apply to the top 0.01% of households. The proposal lists another $1.4 trillion in revenue raised over the next decade through other tax changes.

Among the tax changes is a 28% corporate tax rate and top individual rate of 39.6%, both increases.

Undergirding the plan is a forecast that the economy will return to normal next year after the unprecedented spending tied to the pandemic and inflation. The budget forecasts 4.7% inflation this year and 2.3% in 2023, which would be down from 7% in 2021. Yet prices kept climbing in the first two months of 2022, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed oil, gasoline and natural gas prices higher in ways that could spread across the economy.

Cecilia Rouse, chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, said the administration expects “the economy to normalize” as the country works through waves of the pandemic, supply chain pressures ease and the “extraordinary measures” of support tied to the coronavirus roll off the budget. That normalization would imply inflation falling back to its more typical levels, “but there’s tremendous uncertainty,” Rouse said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
KRMG
KRMG

11K+

Followers

59K+

Posts

3M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she fears for 'our DEMOCRACY' if Republicans win the House and insists her party will PICK UP seats - despite trailing in the polls and facing a GOP bloodbath in November

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday that she feared for the future of American democracy if Republicans took control of the House in the midterms but claimed that Democrats would pick up seats in November's elections. Poll after poll has suggested that her party is in for a humiliating result,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MarketWatch

‘Democrats love proposing taxes on the wealthy’: Can Biden turn his ‘billionaire minimum income tax’ into law? Don’t count on it, analysts say

In the latest Democratic effort to increase the tax bill for the super-wealthy, President Joe Biden is calling for a 20% minimum tax on multi-millionaires and billionaires in his new budget. The “billionaire minimum income tax” is a new take on Biden’s recurring pledge to make the rich pay their...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
POLITICO

Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, is expected to appear before the Jan. 6 panel this week.

He's rarely been mentioned as a key player in the runup to the insurrection, but was one of the former president's closest aides. Big request: Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former White House adviser, is expected to appear for voluntary testimony before the Jan. 6 select committee this week, according to a person familiar with the plan.
POTUS
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Don't Overlook This $8,000 Child Tax Credit Benefit

If you're a parent who's hoping for more tax credit money, make sure you take advantage of this overlooked benefit worth thousands of dollars. The monthly Child Tax Credit payments ended in December 2021, and they had a big impact on families struggling to make ends meet. An overlooked Child...
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cecilia Rouse
Person
Joe Manchin
CBS News

These states may soon slash their residents' income taxes

The pandemic was expected to decimate state tax revenue as millions lost their jobs, but two years after the start of the crisis, many states are instead flush with cash. That's prompting more than a dozen states to propose a new strategy: cutting income taxes for residents. Some of the...
IDAHO STATE
TheWrap

Fox News’ John Roberts Crushes Sen. Rick Scott’s Attempt to Dismiss His Agenda as ‘Democrat Talking Points': It’s in Your Plan! (Video)

Fox News’ John Roberts stopped Sen. Rick Scott in his tracks Sunday when the Florida Republican tried to sidestep confronting questions about his controversial 11-step “Rescue America” plan by insisting the anchor was using “Democrat talking points.”. Roberts brought up Scott’s plan on “Fox News Sunday,”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Budget#Budget Deficits#Economy#Ap#Democratic Party#Social Security#Medicare#Medicaid
Motley Fool

Stimulus Check Update: Here's How Much Tax You'll Have to Pay on Each Type of Stimulus Payment

Whether you pay taxes on stimulus depends on the type of benefit. Most sources of stimulus funds are non-taxable. The exception is unemployment benefits. Most of us have received pandemic-related assistance over the past two years. And as we push to get our 2021 returns filed, that leaves many of us asking if any of those funds are taxable. Are we going to receive a smaller refund, or worse yet, owe money?
INCOME TAX
MarketWatch

Why you may pay more in Social Security taxes – and how to lower that bill

Social Security recipients may be in for an unpleasant surprise when they see their benefits are taxed more than usual this year. Social Security is taxed based on provisional income and a designated threshold, and the more money a retiree brings in, the more likely they are to pay taxes on those benefits. Although Americans continued to live through a pandemic in 2021, there are a few reasons why they may be liable for a higher tax bill, including retiring in that year while receiving benefits or delaying required minimum distributions in the prior year.
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

These U.S. States Have the Lowest Flat State Income Tax Rates

Some states have a flat income tax rate that applies to all residents regardless of income. Colorado, Kentucky, and Michigan all make the list for lowest flat state income tax rates. Paying state and federal taxes on earned income is the norm for many Americans. But tax rates can differ...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Nearly 4 Million Fell Into Poverty Without the Boosted Child Tax Credit

Talk about upsetting news. Monthly Child Tax Credit payments have been off the table this year. That's already reversed a lot of the positive progress made last year. Last year, families with children got a lifeline in the form of the boosted Child Tax Credit. Prior to 2021, the credit's maximum value was $2,000, and only part of that sum was refundable. In 2021, the maximum value of the Child Tax Credit increased to $3,600 for children under the age of 6 and $3,000 for those aged 6 to 17. The credit also changed to become fully refundable, so if a recipient owed no tax, they could still claim their money in full.
INCOME TAX
MarketRealist

Biden’s New Tax Plan for Billionaires, Explained

Joe Biden has been busy crunching numbers. In addition to a new spending plan that would increase the national security budget by $813.3 billion, four percent higher than last year, he’s also pushing a billionaire tax plan that would require a 20-percent minimum tax for households earning at least $100 million annually.
INCOME TAX
Fast Company

The fight to tax the super-rich

This article is from Capital & Main, an award-winning publication that reports from California on economic, political, and social issues. During four years of Donald Trump’s high-anxiety presidency, Republicans could at least point to one goal accomplished amid the noise and two impeachments: the 2017 tax reform law. Hours after signing the bill, Trump was down at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, bragging to some of his most affluent friends: “You all just got a lot richer.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
11K+
Followers
59K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy