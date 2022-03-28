Burlington County, NJ, Cops: Woman Who Failed at Shoplifting Wanted

A 48-year-old Palmyra man was killed early Saturday morning by gunshots fired into his home, authorities announced. Timothy Thomas was in his living room on the 400 block of Cinnaminson Avenue when multiple shots were fired into his home at around 2:30 a.m., according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell. Thomas was struck in the chest and taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden. He was pronounced dead shortly before 4 a.m.

PALMYRA, NJ ・ 10 DAYS AGO