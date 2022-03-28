ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

Burlington County, NJ, Cops: Woman Who Failed at Shoplifting Wanted

By Chris Coleman
 1 day ago
Cops in Burlington County are asking for your help identifying a woman who, apparently, failed at shoplifting. Officials in Mount Laurel are...

Burlington County, NJ
Northfield NJ
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

