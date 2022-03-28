ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Blooming from the STEM: Anand Natarajan (‘09) dives into quantum computing

By About the Contributors
harkeraquila.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine that you and I are on the opposite sides of the galaxy, and you perform an operation on yourself. Now, imagine that we reunite on Earth, and it turns out that the same operation affected me, despite staying billions of light-years away. This suggests that we share two halves of...

harkeraquila.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
LiveScience

Quantum computing: Definition, facts & uses

Quantum computing is a new generation of technology that involves a type of computer 158 million times faster than the most sophisticated supercomputer we have in the world today. It is a device so powerful that it could do in four minutes what it would take a traditional supercomputer 10,000 years to accomplish.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

Quantum STEM Set : the ultimate chemistry set for learning

If you would like to teach your children more about physics, chemistry and biology you may be interested in the Quantum STEM Set, designed to provide the ultimate chemistry set for your learning needs whether you’re an adult or child. If you are interested in more than just baking soda and vinegar volcanoes the Quantum Chemistry Set includes the glassware, chemicals, and lab apparatus required to perform the most interesting and exciting chemical reactions.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Toward a quantum computer that calculates molecular energy

Quantum computers are getting bigger, but there are still few practical ways to take advantage of their extra computing power. To get over this hurdle, researchers are designing algorithms to ease the transition from classical to quantum computers. In a new study in Nature, researchers unveil an algorithm that reduces the statistical errors, or noise, produced by quantum bits, or qubits, in crunching chemistry equations.
SOFTWARE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stanford, CA
Nature.com

Data-driven discovery of Green's functions with human-understandable deep learning

There is an opportunity for deep learning to revolutionize science and technology by revealing its findings in a human interpretable manner. To do this, we develop a novel data-driven approach for creating a human"“machine partnership to accelerate scientific discovery. By collecting physical system responses under excitations drawn from a Gaussian process, we train rational neural networks to learn Green's functions of hidden linear partial differential equations. These functions reveal human-understandable properties and features, such as linear conservation laws and symmetries, along with shock and singularity locations, boundary effects, and dominant modes. We illustrate the technique on several examples and capture a range of physics, including advection"“diffusion, viscous shocks, and Stokes flow in a lid-driven cavity.
COMPUTERS
Augusta Free Press

The vision of Artificial Intelligence in visualization

In today’s world, every basic operation of our life involves the use of computers. Artificial Intelligence is a new frontier that is faced by mixed reactions. Whilst Artificial Intelligence seems like something out of a science-fiction dystopia thanks to the Terminator franchise, the reality is quite different. Chances are you already use Artificial Intelligence in your daily life and are unaware of it.
SOFTWARE
protocol.com

Why Bill Gates’ climate VC firm is focused on the tech we don’t have

Breakthrough Energy has emerged as one of the most prominent climate venture capital and policy shops in the U.S. That’s perhaps unsurprising given it’s the brainchild of Bill Gates, a guy you’ve probably heard of. Gates himself put a lot of the thinking behind Breakthrough Energy in...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Computing#Quantum Physics#Quantum Entanglement#Advanced Placement#Ap#Physics C
Freethink

MIT’s “Mini Cheetah” teaches itself to run 8.7 mph, breaking speed record

Robotic animals are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Mimicking the form and functions of creatures ranging from birds to llamas, robotic animals can perform backflips, navigate treacherous terrain, and right themselves when they stumble — not to mention the softer features, like providing emotional support for the elderly. But robots have...
PETS
TechCrunch

Maybell Quantum’s Icebox is a small fridge for large quantum computers

“You always see this image of the beautiful golden chandelier. It’s a starkly stunning image, but what you don’t see is what’s associated with that golden chandelier: between two and three hundred square feet of tubes and wires and pumps and compressors and liquid nitrogen dewars and noncontact cooling water and all these other things that you need in order to get the bottom of that golden chandelier down to millikelvin temperatures,” Maybell founder and CEO Corban Tillemann-Dick told me.
ELECTRONICS
Cheddar News

Bill Gates-Backed Verdox on Pioneering Low-Cost Carbon Capture Tech

The Bill Gates-founded Breakthrough Energy company invested $80 million in Verdox Inc. to facilitate efficient, lower-cost technolog to remove carbon from the air and emission sources. CEO of Verdox, Brian Baynes, joined Cheddar News to discuss the investment, how the company's tech works, and where he sees it going. "We anticipate that with technologies like ours, we potentially can get to the scale of about a million tons per year within 5-10 years," he said. "And then ultimately we need to be doing this at the scales of billions of tons per year and ultimately about 10 billion tons per year in the year 2050."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Aspiring Quantum Computing Firm Sandbox AQ Spun Off From Alphabet

Quantum computing aspiring firm Sandbox AQ spun off from Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), procured "nine figures" of funding, and signed several clients for its cybersecurity services, Reuters reports. Sandbox's investors include Schmidt, Breyer Capital, T. Rowe Price funds, and Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM) founder Marc Benioff's TIME Ventures.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Boston Herald

Bers: Robots can help us teach our kids human values

After the social isolation caused by the pandemic, children’s slow return to classrooms and playdates has served as a stark reminder of the importance of teaching them human values from an early age. Human values depend on a community of people making the choice to live their lives in a way that benefits not only themselves, but those around them.
ENGINEERING
morningbrew.com

How the Defense Department’s AI center recruits top tech talent without top salary offers

Heather Durgin is chief of staff at the Department of Defense’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC), a division within the Pentagon’s sprawling operation tasked with furthering the US military’s understanding and use of artificial intelligence. The JAIC was established in 2018, and Durgin has been in charge of beefing up the department’s personnel since May 2021, which means scouring the labor market and competing for talent with the foremost names in the tech industry.
MILITARY
NBC Miami

The Space-Linked Internet Investing Idea Bill Gates Has Backed Since 1990s

Bill Gates has been a believer in the promise of low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite internet as a key to global connectivity since the 1990s and a failed bet on Teledesic. The private space industry is now booming and Elon Musk's Starlink is among the companies leading a new LEO satellite space race.
TECHNOLOGY
dot.LA

Leonardo DiCaprio Backs New $45 Million Climate VC Fund

A new, early-stage venture capital firm targeting climate and sustainability-related investments announced its debut $45 million fund on Monday, with backing from the likes of Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio and Silicon Valley’s Tribe Capital. Beverly Hills-based Regeneration.VC said it aims to invest in “circular economy” consumer startups developing regenerative...
LOS ANGELES, CA
scitechdaily.com

Faster Technique for Resetting Qubits in Quantum Computers

Simulations suggest a new technique for resetting ‘qubits’ in a quantum computer without harming them. Rebooting a quantum computer is a tricky process that can damage its parts, but now two RIKEN physicists have proposed a fast and controllable way to hit reset. Conventional computers process information stored...
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

A cyclical wildfire pattern as the outcome of a coupled human natural system

Over the past decades, wildfire has imposed a considerable cost on natural resources and human lives. In many regions, annual wildfire trends show puzzling oscillatory patterns with increasing amplitudes for burned areas over time. This paper aims to examine the potential causes of such patterns by developing and examining a dynamic simulation model that represents interconnected social and natural dynamics in a coupled system. We develop a generic dynamic model and, based on simulation results, postulate that the interconnection between human and natural subsystems is a source of the observed cyclical patterns in wildfires in which risk perception regulates activities that can result in more fire and development of vulnerable properties. Our simulation-based policy analysis points to a non-linear characteristic of the system, which rises due to the interconnections between the human side and the natural side of the system. This has a major policy implication: in contrast to studies that look for the most effective policy to contain wildfires, we show that a long-term solution is not a single action but is a combination of multiple actions that simultaneously target both human and natural sides of the system.
ENVIRONMENT
protocol.com

Tech companies have a data literacy gap

Tech companies are drowning in data. And chances are, those fancy data analytics platforms they’ve invested in aren’t helping. But don’t blame the tech just yet. According to a recent survey by Tableau and Forrester, there’s a gap between what employees know about data and what employers think their employees know about data.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy