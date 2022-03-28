SUNY Adirondack celebrates return of annual drag show

This story about Ariana DeBose first appeared in the Down to the Wire Issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. From the moment critics first got a taste of Steven Spielberg’s reimagining of “West Side Story,” they lavished praise on Ariana DeBose for her inspired interpretation of Anita, with many reviewers, including TheWrap’s, singling it out as the best part of the film. As the awards season unfolded, DeBose received recognition from SAG, BAFTA and dozens of critics groups — and on February 8, to the surprise of absolutely no one, she became an Oscar nominee for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, making history as the first openly queer woman of color to be nominated for acting.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 14 DAYS AGO