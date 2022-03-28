Read full article on original website
Greater Vernon Chamber hosts State of Vernon Parish
Vernon Parish, La - The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a State of Vernon Parish address on October 24th from 11 am to 1 pm at the West La Forestry Festival Building at the Vernon Parish Fairgrounds. The Greater Vernon Parish Chamber of Commerce invites everyone to...
DeRidder Native Announces Intent to Run for Louisiana Insurance Commissioner
Baton Rouge, La - Republican Tim Temple, an insurance executive in Baton Rouge, will take a second crack at incumbent GOP Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon in 2023 in the midst of a homeowners insurance crisis. Temple stated in a news release “Over the last 17 years, Louisiana auto rates...
Vernon Parish Police Jury Questioned About Alcohol Sales on Sunday
Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Police Jury held their monthly meeting today at 10:00 AM. Each month they meet and discuss parish business, and handle parish affairs. Today, John Moreland, owner of the Dog House Bar & Grill located on Highway 117 just outside the city limits, addressed the Jury about the sale of alcohol on Sundays. He wanted to know if the Jury would consider opening a discussion for alcohol sales on Sunday, as he is able to open every other day of the week.
VPSO Arrests 10/13/2022-10/17/2022
Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces recent arrests made by VPSO. Larry Lynn Brown, age 43, was arrested and charged with one count of Disturbing the Peace. Bond was set at $ 881.00. Brown posted bond and was released. October 14, 2022. Joseph Albert Phillips (photo),...
Natchitoches streets to close for Christmas preparation
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- It soon will be looking like Christmas again in the City of Lights. Public street closures are planned this week to allow the utility department crews to start hanging Christmas lights. Road closures will take place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. each night on the following dates...
APD Searching for Missing Man
Alexandria, La - Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Donald A. Tuttle, 58. He is described as being approximately 5’9” and weighs about 150 pounds. He has been missing since Thursday. It’s possible he may be trying to get to Missouri. If you have...
APD Investigating Fatal Hit and Run
Alexandria, La - The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a hit and run traffic fatality that occurred early Saturday morning. At approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday, APD received a report of a person lying in the roadway near the intersection of Lee and Lafargue streets. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, Donald Lair, Jr., 40, of Alexandria. Witnesses said Lair was struck by a vehicle described as a white or silver minivan or small SUV. Witnesses said Lair was struck while crossing the street and that the vehicle continued without stopping. Lair was then struck by a second vehicle moments later. That driver stopped and waited on police.
Obituary for Willie Andrews Guillory
Deacon Willie Andrew Guillory, 75 of DeRidder passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022 from 9:00 AM until time of service at 10:30 AM at First Assembly of God in DeRidder, LA. Burial will follow at Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Leesville, LA.
BPSO Seeking Information on Burglaries
Beauregard Parish, La - On October 13th, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple daytime forced entry burglaries in the East Beauregard community. Information gathered during the investigation determined that two black males were witnessed inside one of the victim residences, committing a burglary. The suspect vehicle was described as a SUV(unknown make/model), which left traveling south on Highway 113.
Arrest Made in Metal Theft in Tioga
Rapides Parish, La -On October 6th, 2022, Patrol Deputies from the Tioga substation responded to a report of theft off of Hickory Hill Road in Tioga. According to the initial report, the complainant had noticed that a metal roll up garage door had been taken off the property. Deputies took the initial report and Sheriff’s Detectives from the Tioga Substation conducted a follow up investigation.
Student Debt Relief Website Now Live
Vernon Parish, La - Monday officially kicked off the application process for the student debt cancellation program. 8 million borrowers have already applied for loan relief during the federal government’s soft launch period over the weekend. $10,000 in federal student debt cancellation is available for those with incomes below...
Obituary for Dwight Thames "Cowboy" Bentley
Dwight “Cowboy” Thames Bentley, 58 passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Castor Baptist Church in Leesville. To read the full obituary click here.
