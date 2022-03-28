ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jada Pinkett Smith has alopecia. What is it and what can be done about it?

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t8I7i_0es3Mpvs00

Chris Rock’s joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance during Sunday’s 2022 Oscars led to one of the most shocking moments in the show’s history when her husband, actor Will Smith, walked onto the stage and slapped Rock in the face.

Rock had joked, “Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” apparently suggesting Pinkett Smith would be good for the role of a woman in the military because her head is bald.

Pinkett Smith has had a shaved head for about three years, and in 2018, she spoke on her podcast “Red Table Talk” about her decision to shave her hair off.

According to Pinkett Smith, she has alopecia, a disorder that causes a person to lose their hair in patches.

What is alopecia, what does it do to a person’s body and can it be treated? Here’s what we know about the condition now.

What is alopecia?

Alopecia is a type of hair loss. There are nine types of alopecia, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. The most common types of alopecia are alopecia areata and androgenetic alopecia.

Alopecia areata is an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss. Often the hair loss happens in patches. The hair can grow back and stay on the scalp, grow back and fall out again, or never grow back.

Androgenetic alopecia is a hereditary condition. It causes male pattern hair loss and female pattern hair loss.

Pinkett Smith says she has alopecia areata.

What is alopecia areata like?

When she first developed the condition, Pinkett Smith described her hair as coming out in “handfuls.”

“I was in the shower one day and then just handfuls of hair, just in my hands, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, am I going bald?’ It was one of those times in my life when I was literally shaking with fear.”

The condition can also cause changes in fingernails and toenails and cause some to lose their eyelashes or eyebrows.

The condition affects 0.1%-0.2% of the population worldwide.

Can you treat alopecia?

There is little you can do for certain types of alopecia, but treatment helps with other types.

Common treatments include topical steroids to stimulate hair growth.

Is it hereditary?

Research suggests that there is evidence of a genetic link for an increased risk for alopecia areata.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Jada Pinkett Smith Glows With Will Smith In A Deep Green Gown With Massive Train At The Oscars

Jada Pinkett Smith sparkled alongside her Best Actor hopeful hubby Will Smith on the Oscars red carpet!. Jada Pinkett Smith has been by her husband, Will Smith‘s side all awards season long, and she wasn’t going to miss the biggest one of the year — the Oscars! The Red Table Talk host wore a stunning deep green gown with a high neck and long sleeves. The dress featured a massive, full train and the bodice was tight and ruched through the center. Will looked handsome in a dapper suit for the evening.
CELEBRITIES
People

Jada Pinkett Smith Wears $46,250 Diamond Head Piece to the Critics Choice Awards

Jada Pinkett Smith slayed her red carpet look at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards. The Red Table Talk show host stunned on the red carpet while attending the star-studded event at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday, posing alongside husband Will Smith, who later collected the award for best actor for his starring role in King Richard.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jaden Smith responds after Will Smith hits Chris Rock at the Oscars

Jaden Smith has responded on Twitter after his father, Best Actor-winner Will Smith, struck Chris Rock on stage during the Oscars.Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary when he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance.“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” he quipped in an apparent reference to the actor’s shaved head. The Red Table Talk host, who has spoken candidly about her hair loss from alopecia in the past, was seen rolling her eyes at the comment.Will then walked onstage and struck the comedian, yelling “keep my wife’s name out...
CELEBRITIES
People

Whoopi Goldberg Reacts to Will Smith Smacking Chris Rock at Oscars: 'I Get It — He Snapped'

Whoopi Goldberg is reacting to Will Smith's much-talked-about moment from the 2022 Academy Awards. On Monday's episode of The View, Goldberg, 66, expressed her thoughts on the incident, where Smith, 53, slapped presenter Chris Rock after he joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. (Jada, 50, has been embracing a shaved head hairstyle as she lives with alopecia, which leads to bald spots and hair loss.)
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
The Independent

How Jada Pinkett Smith reacted to Chris Rock’s joke about her at the Oscars

The biggest talking point from the Oscars last night (27 March) is Will Smith hitting Chris Rock over a joke the comic made about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance – but how did she react herself?Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary when he made the joke.“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” he quipped in an apparent reference to the actor’s shaved head.The Red Table Talk host, who has spoken candidly about her hair loss from alopecia in the past, was seen rolling her eyes at the comment, clasping her hands together, and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Will Smith explains how ‘there’s never been infidelity’ in his marriage with Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith has opened up about his wife of 25 years, Jada Pinkett Smith ,and how there has ‘never been infidelity’ in their marriage.The couple made headlines after an episode of Jada’s show, Red Table Talk, in 2020, where she revealed that she had an “entanglement” with singer August Alsina while she was married. The King Richard star, 53, discussed some of the rumours that have circulated about his relationship in a recent interview with Gayle King onCBS Mornings. And for the actor, he’s not only unbothered by the “chatter,” but he also encourages it.“I have decided that chatter about...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Growth#Hair Loss#Steroids
POPSUGAR

All of Will Smith's Leading Ladies Before Marrying Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have long been one of the most fashionable couples in Hollywood, not to mention one of the most loved-up couples. The actors, who've been together for more than 20 years, have had their share of ups and downs, making adjustments to their marriage to make it work for them. More than 20 years on, they still seem to be going strong.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘Come on, he never showed up!’: Rebel Wilson jokes about Will Smith’s marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith during Baftas

Baftas 2022 host Rebel Wilson cracked a joke about Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith’s much-publicised open relationship, after he won the award for Leading Actor on Sunday night (13 March).Smith won the prize for his performance in King Richard as Richard Williams, the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams.He was absent from the ceremony, so the film’s director Reinaldo Marcus Green accepted the award on his behalf.Joking about Smith’s win, Wilson said she thought his “best performance in the past year was being OK with all his wife’s boyfriends”.When the crown groaned, she said: “Come on, he...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s reaction to Amy Schumer calling them a ‘couple’ at the Oscars

While hosting the 2022 Oscars, Amy Schumer made a joke about siblings Jake Gyllenhaal and Maggie Gyllenhaal and referenced them as a couple.During her opening monologue, Schumer acknowledged how many couples were attending the 94th Academy Awards.“We’re honouring a lot of couples here tonight,” she said. “Jada [Pinkett Smith], Will Smith, Penélope [Cruz], Javier Bardem, Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal. It’s a night for lovers.”In response to Schumer’s comment, Jake had a very confused look on his face, while his older sister, Maggie, and her husband, Peter Sarsgaard, were laughing behind him.Although Jake wasn’t nominated for anything, he attended the Oscars...
CELEBRITIES
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
10K+
Followers
59K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy