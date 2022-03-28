ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmyra, IL

Easter cantata recalls sacrifice of Christ

By David C.L. Bauer
 1 day ago
The Northwestern Area Community Choir will present its Easter cantata performance, "Amazing Love: Recalling Christ's Sacrifice," on April 9-10. (Cecilie Arcurs/Getty Images)

PALMYRA —  The Northwestern Area Community Choir will present its Easter cantata, "Amazing Love: Recalling Christ's Sacrifice," on April 9-10.

The cantata by Lloyd Larson and Joel Raney is a walk-through of Jesus Christ's road to the cross. It will be presented at 7 p.m. April 9 and 3 p.m. April 10 at Palmyra Christian Church, 100 N. Hickory St., and at 6:30 p.m. April 10 at Modesto Christian Church, 114 Main St.

Admission is free, but freewill offerings will be accepted. Refreshments will be served after each performance.

