Easter cantata recalls sacrifice of Christ
PALMYRA — The Northwestern Area Community Choir will present its Easter cantata, "Amazing Love: Recalling Christ's Sacrifice," on April 9-10.
The cantata by Lloyd Larson and Joel Raney is a walk-through of Jesus Christ's road to the cross. It will be presented at 7 p.m. April 9 and 3 p.m. April 10 at Palmyra Christian Church, 100 N. Hickory St., and at 6:30 p.m. April 10 at Modesto Christian Church, 114 Main St.
Admission is free, but freewill offerings will be accepted. Refreshments will be served after each performance.
Comments / 0